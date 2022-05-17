AUDIO: David Donovan interview on Morrison's Pentecostal politics

IA founder and publisher David Donovan had much to say when asked by Tuesday Drive's David Barr about the lack of secularism in Australian politics.

With much discussion recently over the Seven Mountains Mandate and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate's appointment of a “spiritual advisor”, the Pentecostal Church has crept its way into our governments and caused genuine concern to anyone believing in our country's dire need for separation of church and state.

It’s a threat and we have in our Constitution a sort of a weak separation between church and state built into there but this seems to be getting completely overcome.

In the Eastside FM interview, David also discusses the future of the Coalition should Labor be victorious in the Federal Election this Saturday.

We’re hearing reports that moderate Liberals are not out campaigning for Scott Morrison because they actually think it might be a better thing for him to lose so that they can actually regain control over their Party... it'll be a bloodbath after the Election.

Listen to the interview on Spotify here:

Or you can check it out on YouTube here:

