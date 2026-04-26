Anzac Day: Remembrance writ large in communities big and small

They came from communities big and small, they fought and died, remembered now by inscriptions written on stone columns by the grateful.

Local Anzac Day ceremony at Warrandyte, Victoria. (Photo, circa 2020s.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

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