Andrew Gaze — Becoming basketball's best a tall order

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

A young Andrew Gaze pictured at Albert Park Basketball Stadium. (Photo, circa late '80s.)

Gaze went on to become one of the greatest basketball players Australia has ever produced.

According to Wikipedia:

The former professional basketball player and coach played 22 seasons in the National Basketball League (NBL) with the Melbourne Tigers from 1984 to 2005, winning the league's MVP award seven times and winning the scoring title 14 times. He also guided the Tigers to two NBL championships, in 1993 and 1997, and was named an All-NBL First Team member for a record 15 consecutive years.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles