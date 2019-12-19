Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Satire

An important message to quiet Australians from Prime Minister ScoMo

By | | comments
Wish you were here! (Screenshot via YouTube)

The Right Honourable Prime Minister ScoMo takes time out from his extended smoko to pen a few words of encouragement to quiet Australians.

HULA!... Oops! I mean… hello, folks.

You might have heard reports that I had skipped out of town with my family to avoid the terrible smog in Sydney and bushfires raging across the nation, laying waste buildings, lives and large numbers of cute, cuddly koalas.

I’m here to reassure you that I do not accept these reports. I might be sunning myself in Hawaii but that’s because I have official Head Poobah business here. Fact-finding for Australia’s next tourism campaign. Deadset! I’ve already even conducted a comprehensive survey, with three waitresses and six hula girls. They tell me they don’t even like koalas. How good is that?! Also, I’m frankly not all that raptured by koalas, or the bush, either. But those probably aren’t Revelations to you.

As many of my favourite commentators have noted, I have had a very busy year and deserve a holiday with the love machine and our two to three kids. In May, I miraculously won an election and since then, it’s been a real drag. Sometimes, I’m only able to fit in two naps a day — fair dinkum! You might think doing nothing and never answering any questions would be piss-easy, but it has taken me being fired from every job I have ever wangled, plus a maniacal commitment to smug belligerence to develop this infuriating public persona. How good is ScoMo?!

Some left-wing greenies have got all over-excited and compared me with Christine Nixon. Completely ridiculous. As if ducking out for a bite at the local compares with this five-star island paradise.

As far as I’m concerned, if you aren’t in the Shire, where the bloody hell are ya? Dead, buried and cremated, prolly, as Johnny might say. The lying little weasel. Um, derr! I’m in Hawaii! Seriously, how good is Hawaii?!

Now, even though I am sipping cocktails in Honolulu, don’t think my thoughts are far away from you. For example, just this morning I was reminded of the trials our natural wildlife face when a local national park ranger shot me with a tranquilliser dart and used a forklift to haul me back to a wildlife enclosure. Seems I had been scaring the kiddies as I sunned myself on Waikiki beach and the overzealous ranger mistook me for a beached Beluga whale. It’s an easy mistake to make.

I gave that bloke the harsh side of my speaking in tongues, let me tell you.

So even though I am on holidays with this woman I know from church and her several small children, don’t think I don’t burn for you.

Although with the amount of beer I’ve smashed away this week, followed by always idiotically sticking the glass on my head, burning is probably a long shot. But I’m a half-full kinda PM.

Anyway, I’m here and you’re there. Sucks to be you.

Prime Minister out!

Oh shit. I’ve Engadined it again!

See ya later Straya.

ScoMo

PS How good is Hawaii?!

You can follow managing editor Dave Donovan on Twitter @davrosz.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
SATIRE
David Donovan ScoMo Scott Morrison #smoko Hawaii #Australiaburns #MorrisonFires #Wherethebloodyhellareyou #wherethebloodyhellareya Hawaii
Recent articles by David Donovan
An important message to quiet Australians from Prime Minister ScoMo

The Right Honourable Prime Minister ScoMo takes time out from his extended smoko ...  
Apologies to Independent Australia from Angus Taylor, Mick Fuller and others

Welcome along to Independent Australia’s annual Christmas Party, here at the Rose ...  
THREAD: Independent Australia looks people in the eye

Managing editor Dave Donovan discusses the importance of social media supporters ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
Daily news
Get FREE daily updates from IA to your inbox.
Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate