Video News

America: The Fourth Reich?

By | | comments |

Donald Trump's first week as leader of the “free” world has seen a number of executive orders signed to set equality and racial harmony back decades.

Once proudly boasting that he was “the least racist person” a reporter had ever interviewed, the 47th President of the United States has already won the affection of White nationalists, racists, extremists and criminals across his country.

Over a thousand domestic terrorists who participated in the 6 January Capitol attack have been pardoned, along with drug dealer Ross Ulbricht, serving two life sentences for creating the Silk Road online black market site.

Executive orders signed include those removing LGBTQ+ rights and also, most recently, one that revokes the 1965 civil rights order prohibiting discrimination based on race, religion, sex or nationality.

“Some of the things that he's saying are issues that we've been tackling for years now. We talk about globalism, we talk about America first, these sort of things. Bringing back American jobs. These are things that he's hitting on so it's put a lot of our nationalism sort of becoming mainstream” ~ Jeff Schoep, Commander of the National Socialist Movement.

Of course, the biggest headline-grabber came when Trump's right-hand man, Elon Musk, threw his hand out in not one, but two salutes that reminded people of a gesture made popular in Nazi Germany a hundred years ago. Conservatives are denying that's what it was, but if that's the case, it was a moment of extremely poor judgement. And rather than apologising, Musk decided to make a bunch of Holocaust jokes on social media instead.

Check out the video below to see just how “least racist” Donald Trump is and how America surely has absolutely nothing to fear.

America: The Fourth Reich?

