Law

Alan Austin’s defamation matter close to finished

Costly defamation against regular Independent Australia columnist Alan Austin has just been withdrawn but he needs your help.

TWO AND A HALF YEARS after Alan Austin wrote an article for Independent Australia defending the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and its then-president Professor Gillian Triggs from attack, the pursuit of Alan for defamation damages has just been discontinued.

The team at IA are now supporting the final campaign to help meet some of Alan’s extensive legal bills.

Alan’s colleagues and legal advisers were confident his article was legally defensible, primarily by virtue of it being true. 

The next phase

With the defamation action now halted it remains for Alan to meet the costs of resisting this legal action since 2017. In 2018, a GoFundMe campaign generously supported by many IA readers raised money for part of the legal costs incurred up to that point. It remains now to find further funds to finalise this completely. The current target is $32,500, which represents only part of the actual costs incurred.

We ask readers to support this – as you are able – and share this with others who have a commitment to the Human Rights Commission and unfettered independent journalism.

Alan Austin's GoFundMe page is HERE.

