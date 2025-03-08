AFL 'specky': When 'god' soared, crowds roared

Footy's back! In case you missed this Eye for Australia pic last year, Gary Ablett Snr's trademark move brilliantly captures the magic that makes AFL our "great game".

Arguably the most gifted AFL footballer of his generation, Gary Ablett snr took this screamer in front of goal in a thriller at the "G" against Richmond. (Photo, 1991.)

Dubbed "god" by fans and the footie fraternity, Ablett was flying high for the Geelong Cats when I captured him "taking a specky" at the MCG. I was not a noted sports photographer but was filling in for The Sunday Herald's senior sports photographer, who had called in sick that day.

One for the ages, my "lucky snap" made it to page one!

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winnin photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

