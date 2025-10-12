SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
A tight finish: Triathletes put it all on the line

Triathlete Greg Reddan gets to the baton in a fiery finish, scorching a Sydney surf carnival competitor. (Photo, 1973.)

This photographer just managed to slither out of the way before being flattened by these two "iron men"!

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

