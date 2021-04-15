A 'sliding doors' moment already haunting North Melbourne

North Melbourne's sad scoreline so far this season may have been different had the club aggressively pursued John Longmire, one of AFL's best coaches, writes Ronny Lerner.

Let me start by saying that Australian Football League's (AFL) David Noble could very well turn out to be a fine coach for North Melbourne (Kangaroos).



And if ex-North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw ever wanted to have another crack at the caper in future, he has every chance of becoming a success too. But, of course, in both instances, the jury is still very much out.



One man who is a known quantity, though, is Sydney Swans boss John Longmire.



Two years after coach Brad Scott was given his marching orders by the Kangaroos, it’s hard not to think what could have been for the struggling club had they made a more aggressive pursuit of Longmire — one of the best coaches in the AFL.

And make no mistake, the 2012 premiership coach, who has guided the Swans to three grand finals, was very much gettable. With just one year left on his contract at the time – which these days is club code for, "We might not be too sure about this bloke going forward" – Longmire was being sounded out by North Melbourne.



Longmire to the Kangaroos made a lot of sense. He is a favourite son of the club, having played 200 games, kicked 511 goals (third all-time at North Melbourne), won a best-and-fairest, a Coleman Medal and, importantly, a premiership in 1999 with them.



In a memorable interview with Fox Footy’s AFL 360 program in July 2019, the behind-the-scenes tug of war for his services became apparent.



Asked who he thought he would be coaching in season 2020, Longmire responded:

“Well, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m absolutely contracted to the North... to the Sydney Swans Football Club.”

Yes, his old club was certainly on his mind.



Was he using that interview as leverage to add pressure on the Swans to get him the long-term deal he wanted? Possibly. In the end, it might have worked, because Sydney eventually caved and added three years onto his deal to tie him to the club until the end of 2023.



North’s offer to Longmire was substantial — reportedly $6 million over five years. But was it enough? After all, this is one of the very best coaches in the competition that we’re talking about.



As is the way in the modern game of trading and free agency, if you want to extricate a contracted player – or coach in this case – from his current club, you have to pay “overs”. If the Kangas were absolutely fair dinkum about luring Longmire down to Arden Street, the figure should have been closer to $10 million. This was a once-in-a-lifetime, generational opportunity that could have drastically changed the fortunes of the club.



The first four weeks of this season have provided another example of how good he has been at using and developing young talent for over a decade. On the backs of Chad Warner, Errol Gulden, Braeden Campbell, Sam Wicks, Justin McInerney, Logan McDonald and Oliver Florent, the Swans have been the surprise packet of 2021 — sitting near the top of the ladder with a 4-0 record after only managing five wins all year last season.



And let’s not forget their 2016 grand final side featured no fewer than nine players picked up in the rookie draft.

Ronny Lerner has been a sports and music journalist/editor since 2006. Follow Ronny on Twitter @RonnyLerner.

Related Articles