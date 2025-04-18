A prison officer’s plea for cannabis reform

Young lives are being ruined over minor cannabis offences — real reform is needed, writes Craig Hill.

AUSTRALIA'S FEDERAL PROHIBITION on cannabis has had wide-ranging effects on individuals, particularly concerning crime rates and social stigma.

As a former prison officer, I am coming forward with a personal account of witnessing young men and women being incarcerated for cannabis possession and use — something that has left me profoundly distressed.

I watched as hope turned into despair. Every day, I saw young lives being derailed not because they were hardened criminals, but because they made a mistake in an environment where strict drug laws still hold sway.

Inside the stark corridors of Goulburn Gaol, I witnessed the routine arrival of young offenders whose brushes with the law were, in many cases, their first encounter with a punitive system that offers little room for second chances. These were not individuals involved in violent crimes, but young people caught in the crossfire of outdated policies that, critics argue, do more harm than good.

While cannabis decriminalisation has swept through many states, pockets of stringent enforcement persist. In these areas, the legal system continues to impose harsh penalties on minor infractions. The irony is palpable. In a world where we increasingly recognise the medicinal and economic benefits of cannabis, these young people remain trapped by laws that seem out of step with contemporary understanding.

Critics of current drug policies argue that incarcerating non-violent offenders not only burdens an already overtaxed prison system but also contributes to a cycle of social and economic marginalisation. Family members and community leaders have raised concerns that such penalties curtail future opportunities, leaving lasting scars on individuals who might otherwise have contributed positively to society.

Supporters of strict enforcement counter that these measures serve as a necessary deterrent, aiming to curb the normalisation of drug use. However, my firsthand observations paint a stark contrast. I saw the heavy emotional toll on those incarcerated — a toll measured in lost potential, disrupted lives and shattered dreams.

As debates continue over the role of cannabis in modern society, this firsthand account from within the prison walls adds a poignant human dimension to the discussion. My impassioned plea underscores a growing call for policy reform, urging lawmakers to consider rehabilitation over punishment, especially for non-violent offenders.

In a climate where drug policies remain fiercely debated, this story serves as a reminder that behind every statistic lies a personal tragedy — a young life caught in the machinery of an inflexible system.

Craig Hill is a Brisbane-based business owner, teacher, journalist and social justice campaigner. He is the Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for the Federal seat of Bonner in Brisbane. You can read more about Craig's campaign here.

