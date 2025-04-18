SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Law Opinion

A prison officer’s plea for cannabis reform

By | | comments |
Image by XJD

Young lives are being ruined over minor cannabis offences — real reform is needed, writes Craig Hill.

AUSTRALIA'S FEDERAL PROHIBITION on cannabis has had wide-ranging effects on individuals, particularly concerning crime rates and social stigma.

As a former prison officer, I am coming forward with a personal account of witnessing young men and women being incarcerated for cannabis possession and use — something that has left me profoundly distressed.

I watched as hope turned into despair. Every day, I saw young lives being derailed not because they were hardened criminals, but because they made a mistake in an environment where strict drug laws still hold sway.

Why I am representing the Legalise Cannabis Party
Why I am representing the Legalise Cannabis Party

After working in politics for 25 years, there are many reasons I have chosen the Legalise Cannabis Party as my party of choice.

Inside the stark corridors of Goulburn Gaol, I witnessed the routine arrival of young offenders whose brushes with the law were, in many cases, their first encounter with a punitive system that offers little room for second chances. These were not individuals involved in violent crimes, but young people caught in the crossfire of outdated policies that, critics argue, do more harm than good.

While cannabis decriminalisation has swept through many states, pockets of stringent enforcement persist. In these areas, the legal system continues to impose harsh penalties on minor infractions. The irony is palpable. In a world where we increasingly recognise the medicinal and economic benefits of cannabis, these young people remain trapped by laws that seem out of step with contemporary understanding.

Critics of current drug policies argue that incarcerating non-violent offenders not only burdens an already overtaxed prison system but also contributes to a cycle of social and economic marginalisation. Family members and community leaders have raised concerns that such penalties curtail future opportunities, leaving lasting scars on individuals who might otherwise have contributed positively to society.

Supporters of strict enforcement counter that these measures serve as a necessary deterrent, aiming to curb the normalisation of drug use. However, my firsthand observations paint a stark contrast. I saw the heavy emotional toll on those incarcerated — a toll measured in lost potential, disrupted lives and shattered dreams.

A.C.T. ‘legalised’ cannabis and the sky is yet to fall in
A.C.T. ‘legalised’ cannabis and the sky is yet to fall in

The A.C.T. has relaxed laws on cannabis use, possibly paving the way for other states to consider more progressive legislation.

As debates continue over the role of cannabis in modern society, this firsthand account from within the prison walls adds a poignant human dimension to the discussion. My impassioned plea underscores a growing call for policy reform, urging lawmakers to consider rehabilitation over punishment, especially for non-violent offenders.

In a climate where drug policies remain fiercely debated, this story serves as a reminder that behind every statistic lies a personal tragedy — a young life caught in the machinery of an inflexible system.

(Authorised by Suzette Luyken for Legalise Cannabis Party 302/183 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000.)

Craig Hill is a Brisbane-based business owner, teacher, journalist and social justice campaigner. He is the Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for the Federal seat of Bonner in Brisbane. You can read more about Craig's campaign here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS CRIME LAW
LEGALISE CANNABIS PARTY Ausvotes Election 2025 Auspol Craig Hill Bonner Queensland Senate cannabis reform drug policy decriminalisation
Share Article
Recent articles by Craig Hill
A prison officer’s plea for cannabis reform

Young lives are being ruined over minor cannabis offences — real reform is ...  
Why I am representing the Legalise Cannabis Party

After working in politics for 25 years, there are many reasons I have chosen the ...  
Alternatives to a social media age ban

The Government's proposed age limit for social media use is an excessive measure ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate