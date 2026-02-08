SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Crime News

3 judges, 2 decades and 1 bad wig later, Tony Mokbel walks free

By | | comments |

This photo of drug baron Tony Mokbel leaving court with his criminal defence barrister Nicola Gobbo (later exposed as a police informant) was taken circa 2005.

The accused Melbourne drug dealer was charged in Melbourne Magistrates' Court with inciting the importation of the drug ecstasy. 

As reported in news.com.au:

'Mokbel spent almost 19 years behind bars until appealing his convictions and sentence following revelations his longtime lawyer Nicola Gobbo was a police informant.'

According to ABC, on Friday:

Prosecutors have abandoned a drug trafficking case against underworld figure Tony Mokbel.The charges related to allegations Mokbel tried to source a commercial quantity of MDMA from overseas in June 2005. 

 

Mokbel's legal team argued the gangland figure suffered a gross miscarriage of justice because his former lawyer Nicola Gobbo secretly passed information about him to Victoria Police.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Victoria's secrets: What we know about Lawyer X
Victoria's secrets: What we know about Lawyer X

A Victorian Police Royal Commission has revealed that use of gangland lawyer Nicola Gobbo as an informant may have contaminated numerous convictions.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
CRIME ARTS LAW LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Tony Mokbel Nicola Gobbo Lawyer X drug trafficking gangland figure police informant
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
3 judges, 2 decades and 1 bad wig later, Tony Mokbel walks free

Drug baron Tony Mokbel pictured leaving Melbourne Magistrates' Court with crim ...  
When "Brother Ray" hit the road in Melbourne

Fondly known as "brother Ray" to friends and fellow musicians, legendary soul sing ...  
Snow down... you're moving too fast!

Two cross-country skiers glide in perfect unison across Victoria's Mount Hoth ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal