3 judges, 2 decades and 1 bad wig later, Tony Mokbel walks free

This photo of drug baron Tony Mokbel leaving court with his criminal defence barrister Nicola Gobbo (later exposed as a police informant) was taken circa 2005.

The accused Melbourne drug dealer was charged in Melbourne Magistrates' Court with inciting the importation of the drug ecstasy.

As reported in news.com.au:

'Mokbel spent almost 19 years behind bars until appealing his convictions and sentence following revelations his longtime lawyer Nicola Gobbo was a police informant.'

According to ABC, on Friday:

Prosecutors have abandoned a drug trafficking case against underworld figure Tony Mokbel.The charges related to allegations Mokbel tried to source a commercial quantity of MDMA from overseas in June 2005. Mokbel's legal team argued the gangland figure suffered a gross miscarriage of justice because his former lawyer Nicola Gobbo secretly passed information about him to Victoria Police.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

