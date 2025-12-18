SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Literature Opinion

'Wrong risks, no moral courage': La Trobe and the Bendigo Writers Festival

By | | comments |
City of Greater Bendigo council voted to suspend the Festival in 2026 to prepare for a new start in 2027 (Screenshot via YouTube)

Clare Wright says La Trobe lacked “moral courage” in the Bendigo Writers Festival collapse — and still hasn’t apologised or explained its actions. Dr Rosemary Sorensen reports.

WITH A SHAKY voice but clarity and conviction, Professor Clare Wright has spoken publicly about La Trobe University’s lack of “moral courage” in the lead-up to the collapse of Bendigo Writers Festival – and she chose to do so just a day after the Bondi anti-semitic murders. She did so, she told Fiona Parker on ABC Radio Central Victoria, because she, a Jewish Australian, refused to see the work of her “pro-Palestine friends” undermined by the weaponising of what happened in Bondi.

On Monday, 15 December, City of Greater Bendigo council voted to suspend the Festival in 2026 to prepare for a new start in 2027.

Wright, who had curated LTU’s events within the program as a core part of the university’s long-running partnership with the council-managed Festival, told Parker on Tuesday morning: 

“I hail the Bendigo council’s decision to save the Festival … it’s the right one.”

She clarified for the first time the way Vice Chancellor Theo Farrell “escalated” the response to a letter from the 5A Zionist academics complaining about Randa Abdel Fattah’s presence on the August program. Wright called La Trobe’s actions before and after the boycott of the Festival by more than 50 writers “unsatisfactory”.

Reading in the age of genocide
Reading in the age of genocide

Does the state of the world turn readers to “escapist” books, or does it just turn readers away from books?

And while La Trobe University has only said, in a public statement, that “lessons have been learned”, the review they undertook has not been finalised, and no apology has been issued either to the writers, to the La Trobe staff, or to the council and the people of Bendigo.

Newly-elected Mayor, Thomas Prince, was also interviewed by Fiona Parker on ABC Central Victoria earlier in the Tuesday morning radio program. He was asked if La Trobe University had apologised for escalating the demands on writers and the inclusion in the hastily prepared Code of Conduct of a specific demand to comply with the controversial definition of anti-semitism (which includes voicing support for Palestine).

Prince said:

“I have received nothing. The City has received nothing. As part of the (CoGB) process...all stakeholders had the chance to contribute … They (LTU) didn’t.”

I took part in a round-table-discussion convened by Bendigo as part of their process, and identified from that meeting that a review of Bendigo Writers Festival, which I founded and directed from 2011 until 2023, was due even if 2025 hadn’t ended in disaster. It was clear that it had reached a critical point following the stresses of the COVID years, then (because I had worked in a quasi-voluntary capacity) having to deal with both financial and capacity pressure for the Bendigo Venues and Events staff.

One of the huge advantages the Festival had in that first decade was that I was able to rely on the resources of BV&E as well as La Trobe University. And they relied on – and trusted – me, as programmer. Only once did Council interfere in the program (a very special case which, nonetheless, put strain on the relationship). With first Robert Manne, then Clare Wright, as well as several former Campus Directors in Bendigo, there was open discussion about La Trobe’s and the City’s roles. I tried hard to accommodate expectations from the University because I always valued the collaboration: it opened up the possibility of bringing influential, experienced, respected and brilliant researchers and writers to this proud regional city, as well as providing a kind of window onto blue sky, where those writers could be listened to out of Melbourne’s self-reflective white noise. Regional spaces invite open-minded thinking. That can invite and result in a better quality of discussion. 

We had some truly wonderful events at Bendigo Writers Festival, that’s the truth.

What was heartening about the Review carried out by CoGB is that almost 900 responses were received, which were clearly very much in favour of the continuation of the Festival. While there are those on Council and probably in the community who think of a writers' festival as a waste of money, it appears that there is an understanding about the non-commercial value of books, writing and the discussions they promote.

Burning down the house: Bendigo Bank blacklists towns that built it
Burning down the house: Bendigo Bank blacklists towns that built it

Bendigo Bank, founded on the spoils of gold mining, now refuses home loans in dozens of mining towns — including the very communities that made its existence possible.

I had to chuckle to hear Thomas Prince (who spoke well) mention that there are concerns, in relation to financial viability, about the way the Festival “entertains a lot of locals, which is great”, but how to attract visitors needs to be part of what the model for sustainability looks like. I chuckled because that is definitely one of the major tensions for any Festival director and management, balancing expectations from the locals with the City’s emphasis on and need for tourism.

Something Clare Wright said gave me pause, too. I’d been asked by ABC regional radio last week, before Council voted on the proposal to keep the Festival running, about La Trobe University’s likelihood of continuing involvement. I was negative, given the damage they’ve caused and their lack, so far, of owning the blame. Clare, in contrast, saw a future for her University and the collaboration with a City in which they play a major role. She reiterated that La Trobe, “looking at the wrong risks” and failing to “show moral courage”, has not yet been open about what happened in Bendigo.

But nevertheless, she believes it can be salvaged.

She said:

“I hope a skilled festival director is employed, I hope the partnership can flourish."

Dr Rosemary Sorensen is an IA columnist, journalist and founder of the Bendigo Writers Festival.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
LITERATURE
BENDIGO WRITER'S FESTIVAL La Trobe University Clare Wright ABC antisemitism Palestine Bendigo Bendigo writers
Share Article
Recent articles by Rosemary Sorensen
'Wrong risks, no moral courage': La Trobe and the Bendigo Writers Festival

Clare Wright says La Trobe lacked “moral courage” in the Bendigo Writers ...  
State Library Victoria under fire as leaked report exposes deep cultural decay

A leaked proposal for staff and service cuts has ignited outrage, exposing how ...  
Cultivating paradise: Olivia Laing and the politics of the garden

Through Olivia Laing’s The Garden Against Time, the garden becomes more than a ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal