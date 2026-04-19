Winter is on its way, but autumn isn't 'leaving' just yet

Dropping temperatures tell of winter on its way, but autumn is still having its say.
Young Marcus, tucked inside artist Rowena Martinich's sculpture "Morphogenesis" at Melbourne's Werribee Park, watches autumn leaves. (Photo, circa 2005.)
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.
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