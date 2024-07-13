SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Where there's smoke, there's fire

By | | comments |
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Eyes on the horizon at Wonnangatta's lookout station, this portrait captures a High Country firespotter's lonely vigil. (Photo, 1989.)

I had to scramble halfway down a rocky mountain to reach this vantage point, which illustrates the solitary nature of this important job. 

The firewatcher is silhouetted against the vastness of his remote Alpine environment in the Wonnangatta Valley, situated 200km northeast of Melbourne in Victoria's High Country's Alpine National Park. 

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

