When your dunny is too funny for words

When your dunny is too funny for words (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

World-renowned master painter James Egan (RIP) poses with one of his humorous paintings, as seen through his dressed-up dunny seat — note the resident Redback spider! (Photo, 1988.)

Artist James Egan is one of Australia’s greatest exports. Many of his detailed masterpieces adorn distinguished walls around the world, including Buckingham Palace, the World Trade Centre and the Deputy Prime Minister's office.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

