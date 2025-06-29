When Tim Finn-ished with Split Enz he built a solo career

This promotional shoot for Tim Finn's solo album Steel City took place near a construction site in Port Melbourne. (Photo, 1998.)

The New Zealand singer-songwriter is best known for co-founding iconic rock group Split Enz in 1972. The band "split" in 1984 — Tim Finn went on to enjoy a successful solo career.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

