When the temp is sub-zero in Melbourne but the view is extra hot

A hot air balloon drifts over Yarra Glen on a recent below-zero Melbourne morning.
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Drinking in a dried out Lake Bolac
- Off-beat but on-song: Actor Geoffrey Rush shines on
- Labor leaders past: Something to smile about
- A digger walks 'to remember them'
- Anzac Day a family affair