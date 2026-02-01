When "Brother Ray" hit the road in Melbourne

Fondly known as "Brother Ray" to friends and fellow musicians, legendary soul singer Ray Charles performed his last but one fully recorded live concert in Melbourne a year before his death. (Photo, 2003.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

