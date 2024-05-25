Water-baby wonder (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

In the early 1970s, Australian swimming educators began training babies to learn how to relax and float in deep water.

On location in Sydney, I loaded an underwater camera with black-and-white film and sank to the bottom of the pool to wait for the baby to be "dropped" in.

This little girl appeared totally relaxed as I fired the shutter before she predictably floated to the surface of the pool and was plucked to safety.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

