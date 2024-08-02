Vale John Mayall, but welcome back, Mac

This week has seen the passing of a legend along with new releases from artists both old and new. IA's music reporter David Kowalski has you covered with the latest.

John Mayall goes to the great gig in the sky

In the news this week is English blues pioneer John Mayall, who passed away at age 90.

Mayall wasn’t a huge star in his own right. However, he was more notable for whom he had in his band, The Bluesbreakers, at various points in his career and the greatness they went on to achieve. Notable luminaries that came through the ranks of Mayall’s band included Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce (who later formed Cream), Mick Taylor (later of the Rolling Stones), Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, among others. After their tenure, the latter three started a little band named Fleetwood Mac.

Mayall consistently turned over his band members, either because they had restless feet and moved on quickly, or because he hired and fired players at will. Nonetheless, it kept his music sounding fresh. He will however be remembered for maintaining an incubator of talent, similar to that of jazz legend Miles Davis who also saw many extremely talented young players pass through his band on their way to great things.

Thanks for all the music, John. Vale.

Relive the best of Fleetwood Mac

On the subject of the aforementioned John Mayall and the people who passed through the ranks of his bands, three people serendipitously met during this time, and once they’d left (or in the case of Mick Fleetwood, fired) found themselves at a loose end and formed their own band.

Peter Green, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood joined forces to create Fleetwood Mac and thus began a 50-plus-year legacy.

Within three years of the band forming, Green’s LSD use and declining mental health forced him from the band. Bassist John McVie asked his (then) new wife Christine to join to fill out the lineup. Fleetwood Mac persisted from 1970 to 1974 without much commercial success at all. It wasn’t until guitarists Bob Welch and Danny Kirwan left, and Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined in 1975 that the band went global and started making million-selling records.

The period from when Peter Green left and Stevie and Lindsay joined is a period I like to call the “wilderness” period. Not just because the band relocated into the country to “get it together”, as they used to say. Rather, it is because the recordings of this period are all underappreciated and stand as lost artifacts between two highly revered periods of the band’s career.

Warner Music and Rhino Records have compiled a new album of tracks from this period, drawing from the last couple of singles Peter Green made with the band, and from the albums Kiln House, Future Games, Bare Trees, Penguin, Mystery to Me and Heroes are Hard to Find. The production on these tracks is rather rough-hewn, with song structures that sometimes appear to be very loose. However, there is still magic to be found within these songs.

This is the sound of a band in a state of flux, morphing its way out of the old blues sound, into the band that would charm the hearts of listeners for generations to come. The music within is a fascinating collection of experiments, accidents, misfires and a heap of lost gems, including my favourite from this period: the dreamy instrumental, ‘Sunny Side of Heaven’, from the Bare Trees LP.

The Best Of Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 is out now on vinyl, CD and streaming.

New Well? single solidifies band's bright future

Newcastle NSW hyper-rockers Well? have been busy of late, working on new music under the veil of secrecy. However a new song snuck out onto streaming platforms a couple of months back, so clandestine was its release that I didn’t know about it.

In 195 seconds, the track ‘Above Water’ showcases all the manic energy and the complex layers of sound they have made their stock-in-trade. The track is sprinkled with electronic dance music elements and funky guitars, and with the gorgeous vocal melodies of India Jazz floating over the top of the melee. This is yet another boundary-pushing, yet engaging record from a band that I think has a bright future.

A new splash of Lime Cordiale

Sydney band Lime Cordiale is a local success story in an age where an oversaturated market is making it harder for new artists to break through. Through incessant touring and airplay on Triple J and community radio, the duo of Oli and Louis Leimbach have already gained support and mentorship from Iva Davies of Icehouse, and they have had an Australian number one album with their second album, 14 Steps To a Better You.

They have just dropped their new record, Enough of the Sweet Talk, electrifying and drenched in the warmth of the east coast sun. The album features a good deal of the singles they have released over the last two years and they should be part of every soundtrack to a summer barbeque or bonfire on the beach.

They are currently about to tour Europe and will be touring Australia again in October 2024.

Until next week…

LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S SPECIALLY CURATED PLAYLIST BELOW:

David Kowalski is a writer, musician, educator, sound engineer and podcaster. His podcasts 'The Sound and the Fury Podcast' and 'Audio Cumulus' can be heard exclusively here. You can follow David on Twitter @sound_fury_pod.

