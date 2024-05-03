Unveiling the Secret Heroes of World War II

A new book chronicling the untold heroes of World War II is a fascinating glimpse into the world of espionage, resistance and escapism. Jim Kable shares his thoughts.

THE AUTHOR OF Secret Heroes of WWII, Eric Chaline, a graduate of Pembroke College, Cambridge, SOAS of University College London and of London’s South Bank University, is a writer of popular and social history.

This, his latest book, published this year – though I note it is copyrighted to 2017 – is a handsome hardcover book revealing the not-so-secret in some cases, but overall many figures who were hitherto largely unheralded.

The book is divided into four categories. The first is ‘Backroom Heroes’. Of the eight names mentioned, those of Enrico Fermi, Howard Florey (Australian), J Robert Oppenheimer and Alan Turing will be recognisable to many. Though the specifics of their importance may not generally be fully understood, some popular films of recent years shine a focus on Turing and Oppenheimer.

The second category is ‘Espionage Heroes’. Here, of 18 names I can only claim to recognise four:

Leonard Siffleet (Australian, born in Gunnedah in 1916, executed 24 October 1943 by the sword of Yasuno Chikao by order of Vice-Admiral Kamada Michiaki of the Imperial Japanese Navy);

Richard Sorge (Russian, about whom Australian writer Brian Castro in 1997 based a novel, Stepper, with the character Victor Stepper, set in the 1930s);

Violette Szabo; and

Nancy Wake (born in Aotearoa/NZ, raised in Australia, nicknamed the White Mouse by the Gestapo).

The third category is ‘Resistance Heroes’.

Of the 16 names I recognised:

Though I admit to being hazy on specific details for most of this number.

The fourth category is ‘Escape Heroes’.

Of 13 names I recognised five, including:

But it is also among the other names I did not recognise that I found some truly fascinating and selfless individuals.

One I have to focus briefly on because there is a family kinship connection. His name was Albert Göring, brother to Hermann and both thereby first cousins to some of my U.S. first cousins’ grandfather/great-grandfather. Albert was the antithesis of his older brother and was able to secure the escape of many anti-Nazi and Jewish dissidents from deportation and imprisonment — seemingly protected by his brother. It has led me further to a book by James Wyllie — Hermann and Albert Goering: The Nazi and the Renegade from 2006.

This book is endlessly fascinating for anyone at all intrigued by WWII and by those we call heroes — those who stand up to tyranny and genocide. This is especially important in these times of wars provoked and promulgated by the U.S. and its arm-twisted “allies” (Jewish supporters of Palestine in Germany are even now being arrested by the police).

Kit Klarenberg, in an article just published titled ‘Occupied Nation: How the CIA Created Modern Germany’, lays bare the forces that in reality run Germany and which are – at the same time – running Germany’s economy into the ground.

Every one of the 55 names in the book is given a brief postcard CV, then an essay supported by photos and the background biography, along with a featured aspect of their life and/or work or engagement.

The author also gives an interesting reading list for follow-up. I note John Dower's Embracing Defeat (Japan in the Wake of World War II) and Peter FitzSimons’ Nancy Wake: A Biography of Our Greatest War Heroine. Also Nancy Wake’s own book, Autobiography of the Woman the Gestapo Called the White Mouse. All of which I have read in years past. The reading list is followed by an index.

'Secret Heroes of World War II' by Eric Chaline is available at Booktopia from $35.75 (RRP).

Jim Kable is a retired teacher who has taught in rural and metropolitan NSW, in Europe, and later, long-term in Japan. He is also a member of the steering committee of political party The New Liberals.

