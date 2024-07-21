Unconventional music ventures set to shake up the Australian scene

From Bunnings raves to Radio Birdman's bio, David Kowalski explores unique musical ventures and iconic Australian punk history.

A rave at Bunnings?

IN THE NEWS recently is a story about a 19-year old dance music producer named Kaila wanting to organise a good old fashioned warehouse party, aka “rave”, to be held at the most iconic of Australian venues: Bunnings Warehouse.

The impetus for this seems to have stemmed from dance music act Peking Duk remixing the music from the Bunnings TV commercial for use on TikTok. Kaila has asked Peking Duk, and dance producer What So Not to be part of an event. Oddly enough, Bunnings has actually signalled they would be all in on this project.

It has not been without its issues, however. Decision makers at Bunnings have been extremely difficult to pin down, so preparations have been slow. Speaking on Channel 10’s The Project, What So Not, aka Chris Emerson, says that he’s excited about the project. He also shared that it would most likely be held in a car park at a Bunnings store, or in a disused warehouse that was still in the Bunnings real estate portfolio.

The party wouldn’t actually be inside a functioning Bunnings Warehouse store. The risk management processes would be way too costly and dangerous. Can you imagine punters bouncing around the isles between power tools, forklifts and inflatable Christmas decorations?

The impetus for this idea has been because many traditional gig venues have closed down, and many open-air festivals have gone bankrupt. Event organisers need to think outside the box, and this is clearly an idea that meets that criteria. Bunnings has responded on social media that for this event they will “bring the decks”, however Emerson, speaking on The Project, hopes they bring the barbeques and the sausages too.

New Radio Birdman bio by Murray Engelheart

Iconic Australian punk band Radio Birdman have wrapped up their 50th-anniversary tour with their final ever shows, the last of which were in Sydney. It feels timely that the bow that wraps up the band's career is the new biography by Murray Engelheart entitled “Radio Birdman: Retaliate First”. The extensively researched book sorts through the mythology and legendary apocryphal stories — deciphering the true history of a band that has cast a massive shadow of influence over Australia’s music scene for decades.

Radio Birdman were only in existence for a little over four years in their first incarnation from 1974-1978. They reformed in 1996 for a short tour, and have reformed and split up on a sporadic basis ever since. They were even picked up for an international record deal by legendary music mogul Seymour Stein, whose label Sire Records not only released the band’s debut Radios Appear in the northern hemisphere, but also steered the careers of Talking Heads, Ramones and Madonna.

Engelheart is not only a passionate music fan, but he is a writer who doesn’t let his passionate fervour get in the way of the story. His extensive biography on AC/DC “Maximum Rock ‘n’ Roll” is a must-have guide to the band, and this new volume on Radio Birdman will be just as indispensable a document for everyone interested in the development of Australian music.

New Buoys album

Sydney band The Buoys have arrived with their debut album “Lustre” released this week. The alt-rock band from Cronulla have been toiling away on this for at least three years now, releasing six singles from it ahead of the release of the final work, making this almost like a “greatest hits” album right off the bat.

Speaking on the Breaking Through podcast, singer and songwriter Zoe Catterall explains this album is like a catharsis, considering the band was ready to start recording in 2021. However, the pandemic happened and everyone went into lockdown, scuppering hopes of making a start on the album. The album’s songs deal with a range of thoughts and feelings about mental health, the male gaze, existentialism and female empowerment, all wrapped in a crunchy, melodic power-pop package. This is a pleasure to listen to from start to finish.

Fanning Dempsey National Park

Bernard Fanning, formerly of Brisbane rockers Powderfinger, and Paul Dempsey, still currently with Something for Kate have formed a new partnership project called the Fanning Dempsey National Park. I wouldn’t describe this new venture as a particularly unusual pairing, as the two bands have worked together, sharing festival lineups and tours for decades. What makes this unusual is the way they have gone about it, with a stronger experimental approach that eschews the usual big guitar sounds for sweeping layers of analogue synthesisers. The rich and warm vocals of Fanning and the often-cryptic lyrics of Dempsey are present. Based on the new single “The Deluge”, this project is going to be a fascinating listen, and an engaging diversion into parts unknown. The debut album is due to be released on 2 August 2024, and I can’t wait.

Vale Bob Newhart

Today I heard the news that American accountant, comedian and sitcom actor Bob Newhart has passed away. I can’t say I remember seeing his sitcoms on television, however as a voracious collector of second-hand vinyl records, I have had occasion to acquire a couple of his comedy albums from the 1960s and they are among my favourite comedy records of all time.

They were all ironically named around a concept of conservative thought: “The Button Down Mind of Bob Newhart”, “The Button Down Mind Strikes Back”, and they contain what Conan O’Brien describes as “premise comedy”— the entire sketch is worked out from a scenario. For example, Abraham Lincoln being advised on his presentation by marketing people of New York’s Madison Avenue, or the hapless security guard at the Empire State Building who has to deal with King Kong climbing the building on his first night on the job.

Most of these are delivered in the form of a phone call, in which the audience only hears one side of the call, and the mind of the listener fills in the blanks. It was hailed as trailblazing comedy back then and it is still hilarious today. His technique of delivering monologues still informs the practice of most stand-up comics up to the present day.

Vale Bob, thank you for the laughs.

Until next time…

