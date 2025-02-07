Triple J 'Hottest' 100 forgets to sizzle

This year's Triple J Hottest 100 came and went with a whimper — apart from volumes of armchair analysis and criticism. IA's music man David Kowalski brings you the bittersweet sound out.

HOTTEST 100 A DISASTER FOR LOCAL MUSIC

Did you catch the Triple J Hottest 100 on the Saturday of the Australia Day weekend? It sort of came and went with a whimper — apart from volumes of armchair analysis and criticism that now follow in the washup of this event.

The common theme of complaints this year related to the disappointingly low number of Australian acts on the countdown. There were 18 Australian acts represented with 29 songs in the countdown — the poorest showing of local talent since the 1990s.

What is curious is how Triple J playout data (the wrap-up of music Triple J played for the year) was – or wasn’t, as the case may be – reflected in the countdown.

For example, the most played artist on the station, Victorian-based indie band Lime Cordiale, found themselves with two entries in the countdown: ' Cold Treatment' at #60 and 'Enough of the Sweet Talk' at #89.

Meanwhile, winning artist Chappell Roan ('Good Luck, Babe!') didn’t even make the top 50 most-played artists on the station.

Gracie Abrams, the number 45 most-played artist on the station for the year, had five entries in the countdown — the highest position was at #5 with That’s So True'.

The countdown has been derided as the "TikTok Hottest 100", indicating that the wildly popular social media platform shapes modern music tastes.

For my money, that’s a lazy generalisation. There is some truth that social media has become the go-to source for many people to discover new music, but there is a bigger problem with the Hottest 100 in general.

There were 2.4 million votes this year. Given the ratings data, Triple J doesn’t have anywhere near the listener base of 2.4 million people in Australia, so what exactly is going on?

I believe the Hottest 100 countdown has become such a massive intergenerational cultural event that it is now bigger than Triple J itself.

It no longer reflects what Triple J listeners are listening to on the station, as it did in previous years, but rather it more likely reflects what is being streamed by the people who voted. The self-described “world’s greatest musical democracy” has outgrown the platform that created it and it has taken on a life of its own — too big to be put back in its box.

A better indication of what listeners of the station really think of the music played on Triple J is reflected in the list of tunes that charted from 101-200, where many of the most played Australian acts on the station ended up.

If you’re fed up with Triple J’s Hottest 100 and the lack of local representation within (and there are many of you), may I point you in the direction of some alternatives?

The 4ZZZ-FM Hot 100 – the archetype for the Triple J countdown – was held again on New Year’s Day with a live broadcast from the Triffid in Brisbane.

Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers took out the top spot with a track from their Cartoon Darkness album: 'U Should Not Be Doing That'. The song also made it into the Triple J countdown at #18. It was a year in stark contrast to Triple J, with 94% of the entries being Australian.

For another more interesting countdown, full of brilliant music that didn’t trouble the compilers of either of the two countdowns above, the Newcastle Music Show hosted its 3rd annual Steel City 50 on New Year's Eve, with a live broadcast from the Lass O’Gowrie Hotel in the beating heart of the city.

This featured 50 tracks from artists from the thriving music scene in the Hunter Valley and the Central Coast of NSW. It proudly boasts a list with 100% Australian music. This year’s deserved winner was wandering troubadour Georgie Winchester with her dreamy lovelorn track 'What’s the Matter'.

Last year’s winner, Catpiss, came in at #2 with their anthem to a drunken night out gone awry, the charmingly titled 'Puke Juice'.

HEXHAM HEADS "SAY IT AGAIN"

I will leave you with a much sweeter musical taste in your ears, gentle reader, from a new act calling themselves Hexham Heads.

The band features prolific solo artist Van Walker and Brett "Wolfie" Wolfenden (The Pictures/The Casanovas/Wolfmother) and specialises in power pop deluxe, full of reverb-soaked ringing guitars.

The sweet yet punchy groove of 'Say It Again' is joyous enough to make all things right with the world.

With a name like Hexham Heads, I initially thought they might be from Newcastle NSW, referencing the small, swamp-laden, oversized-mosquito-ridden river town of Hexham on the city's western outskirts.

But no, they’re from an even bigger town with a dirty river flowing through it: Melbourne. The name derives from a pair of ancient stone heads dug out of a garden in Hexham in England that reportedly unleashed a wave of scary paranormal phenomena on the families and neighbours of the kids that found them.

'Say it Again' comes out on freshly pressed 7-inch vinyl at the end of February so grab one while they last.

Until next time…

LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S SPECIALLY CURATED PLAYLIST BELOW:

David Kowalski is a writer, musician, educator, sound engineer and podcaster. His podcasts 'The Sound and the Fury Podcast' and 'Audio Cumulus' can be heard exclusively HERE. You can follow David on Twitter/X @sound_fury_pod.

