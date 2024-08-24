SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

The Thornton factor: Sigrid no stranger to activism

By | | comments |
The Thornton factor: Sigrid no stranger to activism
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Beloved Australian film and TV star Sigrid Thornton AO is well known for iconic movies like The Man From Snowy River. However, she also strongly advocates for Australia's film and television industry. (Photo, circa 1997.)

Her television hits include Prisoner, All the Rivers Run and SeaChange.

As a young teenager, Sigrid accompanied her late mum Merle (who passed this week, aged 93) to protest and fight for women's liberation. A leading feminist activist, Merle Thornton sparked the women's liberation movement in Queensland after she "chained herself" to a Brisbane pub in 1965.

Off-screen, Sigrid Thornton has pressed successive governments to keep libraries open and has also been vocal about the need to appropriately fund the Australian film and television industry.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
WOMEN LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Sigrid Thornton Merle Thornton feminism activism The Man From Snowy River SeaChange
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
The Thornton factor: Sigrid no stranger to activism

Beloved Australian film and TV star Sigrid Thornton AO is well known for iconic ...  
Surprise visitor lights up fire-brigade demo

 A passerby joins in with fire brigade members during a demonstration in Martin ...  
Police officers 'clowning around'?

Police officers getting silly for a serious cause at Victoria Police Academy ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate