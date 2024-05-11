The Man from Snowy River makes a comeback (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

In 1988, six years after the release of one of Australia's most iconic movies, the Victorian country town of Mansfield lit up again for the world premiere of The Man from Snowy River II.

This shot captures lead actor Tom Burlinson – along with a young Nicole Kidman – arriving by horse and carriage at the Mansfield Star Theatre.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles