VIDEO: The longest hour: 'From 3 to 4'

Independent Australia is proud to share a new creative work from founder David Donovan, accompanied by a short film by digital editor Dan Jensen — a poem film titled 3 to 4.

Anyone who has spent their days trapped in fluorescent-lit cubicles or open-plan “collaboration zones” knows the pain of that strange stretch between three and four o’clock. Time slows. Emails blur. Coffee loses its magic. The minute hand, cruel and mocking, refuses to move.

3 to 4 captures that sensation with wit, rhythm and just the right dose of rebellion. It is both a playful lament and a sly salute to the millions enduring the afternoon slog — those longing for freedom, or at least for the clock to finally roll over to home time.

At Independent Australia, we often shine a light on injustice, corruption and politics. Today, we shine a light on something we all share: the sheer torture of office life in that dead hour after lunch.

Sit back, press play and commiserate. We promise it won’t drag like the real thing.

