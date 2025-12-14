SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
The ghost of Dame Nellie

This striking image of the late renowned soprano Helen Noonan was taken in Melbourne's historic Exhibition Building. (Photo, circa 1988.)

Past performances included the role of Dame Nellie Melba in Thérèse Radic’s Peach Melba.

According to IMDb, Noonan:

'... initially trained as an actor and appeared in small TV roles in the early '80s. In 1983 she began training for the first time as an operatic singer aged 35. Helen then performed for the Melbourne Opera Company until her death in 2016.' 

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

