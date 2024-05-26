This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

The disappointment

On the eve of Election in '22,

Our hopes were sky-high

for a change or two,

From the coal and the gas

(that we continue to spew)

And our complete subjugation

to the American crew!

But our hopes were soon dashed

with a nod and a wink,

As approvals for coal mines

and gas crimes were inked.

And as our new leader's minds

were filled with the shine

Of imaginary subs that will turn up... in time,

The fate of our nation was clinched.

Now our sovereignty's gone,

and there's a genocide on.

But we've no time to mourn

for our morals forsworn,

As more and more proof

keeps hitting our screens

That our leaders love dollars

and shekels, it seems!

So politicians, stone deaf

to our people's screams,

Have rendered us cogs

in the great war machine,

Of our delusional master's

"exceptional" dreams,

With distinct undertones

of End-of-World themes!

There's no going back,

The world is now stacked.

We are hearing the gods of war scream.

We've no options now,

but to scrape and to bow,

To the curse of the U.S. Regime!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles