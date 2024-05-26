This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.
The disappointment
On the eve of Election in '22,
Our hopes were sky-high
for a change or two,
From the coal and the gas
(that we continue to spew)
And our complete subjugation
to the American crew!
But our hopes were soon dashed
with a nod and a wink,
As approvals for coal mines
and gas crimes were inked.
And as our new leader's minds
were filled with the shine
Of imaginary subs that will turn up... in time,
The fate of our nation was clinched.
Now our sovereignty's gone,
and there's a genocide on.
But we've no time to mourn
for our morals forsworn,
As more and more proof
keeps hitting our screens
That our leaders love dollars
and shekels, it seems!
So politicians, stone deaf
to our people's screams,
Have rendered us cogs
in the great war machine,
Of our delusional master's
"exceptional" dreams,
With distinct undertones
of End-of-World themes!
There's no going back,
The world is now stacked.
We are hearing the gods of war scream.
We've no options now,
but to scrape and to bow,
To the curse of the U.S. Regime!
Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.
* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.
