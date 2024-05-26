SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

The disappointment

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David | @MDavidCartoons)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

The disappointment

On the eve of Election in '22,
Our hopes were sky-high 
for a change or two, 

From the coal and the gas 
(that we continue to spew)
And our complete subjugation 
to the American crew!

But our hopes were soon dashed
with a nod and a wink,
As approvals for coal mines 
and gas crimes were inked.

And as our new leader's minds
were filled with the shine 
Of imaginary subs that will turn up... in time,
The fate of our nation was clinched.

Now our sovereignty's gone,
and there's a genocide on. 
But we've no time to mourn 
for our morals forsworn,

As more and more proof 
keeps hitting our screens 
That our leaders love dollars
and shekels, it seems!

So politicians, stone deaf 
to our people's screams,
Have rendered us cogs 
in the great war machine,

Of our delusional master's 
"exceptional" dreams, 
With distinct undertones
of End-of-World themes!

There's no going back,
The world is now stacked.
We are hearing the gods of war scream.

We've no options now,
but to scrape and to bow,
To the curse of the U.S. Regime!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS ENVIRONMENT POETRY AND VERSE WAR LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem fiction creative writing fossil fuels coal USA election #auspol AUKUS
Share Article
Recent articles by Ann Meharg
The disappointment

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
It wasn't here

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: In a nutshell

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate