SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

The brumby whisperer

By | | comments |
The brumby whisperer
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Horse handler Greg Powell, pictured at dusk with one of the brumbies he'd trained after capturing the wild horse in Australia's Kosciuszko National Park. (Photo, circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
NSW ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism press photography brumby horse horse riding equestrian Kosciuszko National Park
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
The brumby whisperer

Horse handler Greg Powell, pictured at dusk with one of the brumbies he'd trained ...  
The Thornton factor: Sigrid no stranger to activism

Beloved Australian film and TV star Sigrid Thornton AO is well known for iconic ...  
Surprise visitor lights up fire-brigade demo

 A passerby joins in with fire brigade members during a demonstration in Martin ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate