The brumby whisperer

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Horse handler Greg Powell, pictured at dusk with one of the brumbies he'd trained after capturing the wild horse in Australia's Kosciuszko National Park. (Photo, circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

