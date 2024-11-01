Terrifier 3 slashes its way into cinematic history

Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Digital editor and horror superfan Dan Jensen finds out why Terrifier 3 has caused nausea among audiences.

IF THE SIGHT of a young couple being dismembered in a shower by a chainsaw or a woman being force-fed live rats down a tube in her throat doesn’t sound like your kind of movie, turn away now. Terrifier 3 is most definitely not made for you.

Still here? Great. Let’s go.

Terrifier 3 continues immediately after the events of the previous film and furthers the story of Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) as she prepares to once again battle the evil Art the Clown, who is terrorising the residents of Miles County at Christmas time. But trying to cope with the trauma inflicted on her five years ago has left her devoid of the courage needed to face her nemesis once more.

Even if you’re not a horror movie fan, there’s a chance you’ve heard about Terrifier 3 and its record-breaking success at the box office. The first film was hardly noticed upon its release in 2016 and despite being a tribute to old-school slasher films and grindhouse cinema, didn’t have much in the way of a plot. But it did introduce the world to Art the Clown, played with gleeful menace by David Howard Thornton.

When the sequel was released in 2022, the cinema world paid attention after reports of people passing out and throwing up in theatres, unable to handle the extreme gore and violence. A crowd-funded, independent film, it grossed a whopping $10 million having been made on a budget of $250,000. And even the critics loved it, with the film achieving a score of 86% on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Realising the moment was perfect to strike for a third time, writer/director Damien Leone quickly made Terrifier 3 and cemented his place in cinema history. Aside from the film becoming the number one movie in the U.S. for a period, it has also outgrossed every other unrated film in cinema history. Love it or hate it, Terrifier 3 is an absolute juggernaut.

While fairly light on plot, fans don’t go to these films for an in-depth story, intricate character development or food for thought. They go for the fun of the kills. And if you’re asking how such acts of extreme brutality can be considered “fun”, keep in mind that the gore effects in these films are all practical. Every body part, every internal organ and every bucket of blood was created by a team of artists, and it makes such a difference in a world where it's so much easier to create horror effects through CGI. The third film also boasts some really creepy moments that will stay in your mind for some time afterwards.

Lauren LaVera returns as Sienna, the final girl from Terrifier 2 and her story is expanded in this one. But there are still questions that remain, no doubt to be addressed in the fourth inevitable chapter. LaVera’s performance is commendable, tackling a character whose family and friends were slain by a demonic clown and trying to deal with it after years of therapy. Sometimes the horror genre gets a reputation as a place where bad acting is rife, but every actor in Terrifier 3 manages to put in a top-notch performance.

But no matter how great the rest of the cast is, the highlight once again is Thornton as Art the Clown. It’s a bizarre feeling, sitting in a cinema and laughing out loud as someone gets dismembered with a chainsaw. But the way Thornton is able to portray the murderous clown in such a hilarious fashion is nothing short of remarkable. Hacking off someone’s leg, sniffing the foot and reacting to the odour turns a horrible moment into something that you can’t help but laugh at. It’s a statement about horror films taking themselves too seriously. This isn’t real life — just enjoy the moment.

One of the problems the previous film had was its lengthy run time, clocking in at a whopping 138 minutes and overstaying its welcome for many. Wrapping up at a neat two hours, the third film does everything right. The pacing is perfect, the tone is on point and there is not a single dull moment from start to finish. It even tries to squeeze in some themes of mental health, survivor guilt and the folly of internet fame. Two characters (the aforementioned shower couple) are true crime podcasters who badger Sienna and her brother Jonathan (played once again by Elliott Fullam) about their encounters with Art, not caring about the trauma that was inflicted.

Terrifier 3 is a film that was made by people who just love what they do and have expressed so much gratitude for the fans who got them here. A glance at the social media pages of Leone, Thornton, LaVera and Fullam shows you how much their hearts are in this franchise and it’s a joy to see. Thornton’s Facebook page is currently being used as a platform against Donald Trump and his supporters in the lead-up to the U.S. Election, and the man does not hold back on his opinions. They all have so much respect and time for their fans, and that level of humility is refreshing.

Horror films have seen something of a renaissance in 2024, with several critically acclaimed films being released. While many lean more toward the higher-brow end of the horror spectrum, it’s nice to see a good ol’ slasher film carving its way among them. Terrifier 3’s budget was $2 million and it’s already grossed just under $60 million worldwide (and still going) so it’s a safe bet that Art the Clown will be sharpening his axe for another round soon.

Terrifier 3 is now showing in cinemas across Australia.

