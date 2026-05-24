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Take me to the river: A waterski wedding

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One of my quirkier assignments, this couple were married – the priest was at the back of the boat – while skiing on the Hawksebury River. (Photo,1975.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

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EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism black and white waterski wedding marriage Hawksebury River watersports
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