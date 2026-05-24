Take me to the river: A waterski wedding

One of my quirkier assignments, this couple were married – the priest was at the back of the boat – while skiing on the Hawksebury River. (Photo,1975.)
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- The photographer who got away the day Danny Kaye was front page news
- Rain maker: When 'cloud seeding' was cool
- Floating with "the Whalers", Huckleberry-Finn style
- Anzac Day: Remembrance writ large in communities big and small
- Winter is on its way, but autumn isn't 'leaving' just yet