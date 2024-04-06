Surrounded by giants (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Professional harpist Emily Rosner plucks at the heart of Victoria's California Redwood Forest.

According to Heritage Council Victoria, the Board of Works planted close to 1,500 Californian Redwood (Sequioa sempervirens) trees in 1930 for research purposes. The East Warburton forest has since become heritage-listed.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

