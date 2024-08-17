Surprise visitor lights up fire-brigade demo

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

A surprise visitor joins in with fire brigade members during a demonstration in Martin Place, Sydney. (Photo, 1971.)

No one seemed to mind as this man – perhaps a "shell-shock" victim from WW2 – joined the line-up of firies, going through the drill to the best of his ability.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

