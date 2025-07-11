Superman takes aim at MAGA cult and saves the day for progressive cinema

James Gunn’s bold new reboot delivers action, heart and a sharp political edge, reminding us why Superman still matters. Digital editor Dan Jensen goes up, up and away with the new Superman movie.

SUPERHERO FATIGUE is real. After years of convoluted multiverses, bloated runtimes and an ever-spinning cycle of spandex and CGI, audiences have grown weary. The genre that once thrilled us has, for many, become exhausting.

That’s why Superman, writer/director James Gunn’s bold new reboot, arrived with more than just expectation — it carried the weight of redemption. Could this be the film to reignite the spark?

The answer, happily, is yes. Gloriously, resoundingly, unapologetically yes.

In the hands of Gunn, whose love for comic books isn’t just skin-deep but practically ink-stained, Superman isn’t just a return to form, it’s a revelation. It understands something too many recent superhero films have forgotten: that these stories work best when grounded not just in spectacle, but in soul. Gunn’s film nails the tone, walking that delicate line between earnest and modern, mythic and playful. And for the first time in decades, it feels like Superman himself is in good hands.

Every previous cinematic incarnation of the Man of Steel has had its flaws, be it tonal dissonance, miscasting, or simply missing the heart of the character. But Gunn doesn’t miss. He gets Superman. This isn’t a brooding god detached from humanity or a clumsy messiah figure. This is Superman as he was always meant to be: hopeful, principled, kind, but not naive. A hero who believes in people, even when people seem determined to prove him wrong.

Visually, the film is stunning. The cinematography is sharp and vibrant, capturing both the grandeur of Metropolis and the intimacy of Smallville with equal finesse. The action sequences are beautifully choreographed, but never overindulgent — every punch, every explosion, every soaring moment serves the story rather than distracting from it. The visual effects are nothing short of breathtaking, but Gunn knows when to let the camera linger, to let a quiet scene speak louder than a thousand collapsing buildings.

The score deserves its own paragraph. Composers John Murphy and David Fleming craft something genuinely transcendent here, weaving emotional depth and heroic swells with such finesse that it practically becomes its own character. And yes, they use John Williams’ iconic theme, and they use it perfectly. Not as a throwaway nod to nostalgia, but as a reverent bridge between past and present, bringing tears to the eyes of fans who’ve waited years to hear it again in a way that felt earned.

Performance-wise, the cast delivers across the board. The new Superman, played by David Corenswet, who fills the boots with confidence, is a revelation — charismatic, vulnerable and commanding all at once. He feels both alien and deeply human, which is no easy feat. Supporting characters are given space to shine, from a sharply written Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) to a Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) whose menace doesn’t rely on bombast but simmering intelligence. Even the smallest roles have been cast with care and purpose.

And a review isn't complete without mentioning Krypto the superdog, who has been featured heavily in the marketing for the film. An entirely CGI creation based on one of Gunn’s own dogs, every scene featuring Krypto is hilariously funny without distracting from the main action. He never quite steals the show, despite coming close. He’s a massively entertaining character and the goodest boy around.

But what truly sets Superman apart is its heart. This is a movie with something to say — and it says it clearly. Beneath the capes and laser eyes is a very human story about compassion, identity and belonging. Without ever being heavy-handed, Gunn uses Superman’s outsider status to shine a light on the plight of immigrants, drawing a pointed parallel to the cruelty of the Trump-era immigration policies. It’s a powerful thematic through-line that gives the film unexpected weight.

And it doesn’t stop there. Gunn also takes aim at the social media echo chambers that have become such a toxic fixture of modern discourse. Through a clever and hilarious metaphor, the film skewers keyboard warriors by portraying them as angry, screeching monkeys — immature, reactionary and incapable of nuance. It’s a bold move and one that will no doubt ruffle some feathers. But Gunn has never been afraid to swing.

Yet for all its subtext and satire, Superman never forgets to be fun. It’s funny when it needs to be, moving when it counts and consistently entertaining from start to finish. It feels like a film made by someone who loves Superman — not as a brand or a franchise, but as a symbol. And in a time when symbols are increasingly hollow, that sincerity is both refreshing and radical.

There’s a reason this character has endured for nearly a century. And now, finally, after so many missteps and false starts, we have a Superman movie that lives up to his legacy. Not just in tights and flight, but in spirit. James Gunn has done something truly heroic — he’s reminded us why we ever believed a man could fly.

Superman is now showing in cinemas across Australia.

You can follow digital editor Dan Jensen on Bluesky @danjensen.bsky.social or check out his podcast, Dan and Frankie Go To Hollywood.