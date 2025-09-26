'Spinal Tap II' proves lightning can strike twice

Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest squeeze into their tight pants for one last gig (Screenshot via YouTube)

Four decades after the original cult classic, Spinal Tap II proves the band can still turn it up to 11 — with humour, heart and a few surprises. Digital editor Dan Jensen shares his thoughts on the sequel to the comedy classic, This is Spinal Tap.

WHEN THIS IS SPINAL TAP hit cinemas in 1984, it was lightning in a bottle.

Director Rob Reiner’s rock mockumentary set the benchmark for the genre, blending parody so convincing that even seasoned rock veterans were fooled. (Ozzy Osbourne reportedly thought the band was real.) The film’s razor-sharp wit and unforgettable one-liners – “These go to 11”, chief among them – cemented it as one of the greatest comedies of all time.

So when news broke that a sequel would arrive 41 years later, the initial reaction was less excitement and more suspicion. Late-career follow-ups often carry the faint whiff of cash grab and after such a towering cult classic, the odds of recapturing the magic seemed slim.

Happily, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is no hollow encore. For 84 minutes, audiences are back in the company of England’s loudest band and it’s a delight. The chemistry between Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), Michael McKean (David St Hubbins) and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls) remains as sharp as ever. At 77, 77 and 81 respectively, the trio might struggle to get out of a chair — but when the amps fire up, they still know how to rock.

Reiner returns behind the camera, once again inserting himself into the chaos as filmmaker Marty DiBergi, whose original “rockumentary” supposedly captured Spinal Tap’s rise and fall. This time, he finds the band reconvening for another ill-advised comeback. Age, ego and an industry they no longer recognise stand in their way, but so, too, do the absurd forces of fate that have always plagued them — from equipment malfunctions to questionable management.

Among the new faces is Simon Howler (played smarmily by Chris Addison), a clueless music promoter who embodies the cynical state of today’s industry. His obsession with metrics and branding, while knowing nothing about the actual music, offers a biting commentary on the modern scene. Through Howler, the film skewers a landscape where algorithms can matter more than artistry.

Yet beneath the satire lies something warmer. Spinal Tap II is ultimately about friendship — how relationships weather time and how keeping them alive often takes effort. Watching Nigel, David and Derek rediscover their bond provides some surprisingly heartfelt moments. The mockumentary style still delivers belly laughs, but the core message gives the film an unexpected emotional charge.

Of course, cameos play a huge part in the fun. Alongside returning players like Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer, the film gleefully throws in Paul McCartney and Elton John. Their appearances are minor but inspired, poking fun at their own rock-god legacies while reminding us of the affectionate ties between parody and reality.

But the biggest breath of fresh air comes in the form of new Spinal Tap drummer Didi Crockett (played with great enthusiasm and spark by drumming sensation and podcast host, Valerie Franco). One of the film’s funniest moments comes when the band approaches real-life drummers Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich to fill in for a one-off show. Aware of Spinal Tap’s infamous curse of deceased percussionists, neither wants to take the gig and the pair end up trying to recommend each other — practically to the death. It’s a perfectly judged gag, both poking fun at the band’s mythology and celebrating the absurd loyalty of the rock fraternity.

As for the comedy itself, there are plenty of highlights — absurd stage mishaps, Nigel’s nonsensical musings and the ever-present threat of band implosion. While Spinal Tap II doesn’t quite reach the quotable heights of its predecessor, it’s consistently funny. The laughs are often more situational than verbal and though there’s no new “11” gag destined for pop-culture immortality, the humour still lands.

The film also leans into the realities of age. Watching the band shuffle onto stage, instruments in hand, only to unleash a storm of noise is inherently hilarious. But it’s also strangely inspiring: proof that rock and roll can survive wrinkles, bad knees and all.

Reiner wisely keeps the runtime lean. At under an hour and a half, Spinal Tap II never overstays its welcome. It knows the joke, delivers it with love and gets out before the amps blow.

While the film delivers plenty of laughs, it falls a little short on expanding Spinal Tap’s discography. There are only a handful of new songs, though fans will enjoy revisiting tracks the band released after the first film’s success (all written and performed by the three leads, who have toured and recorded as Tap over the years).

The finale more than makes up for it, however, with a riotous performance of the classic Stonehenge — this time featuring Elton John on piano and vocals. What unfolds on stage is tear-inducingly hilarious and a perfect capstone to the absurdity.

Is it as groundbreaking as the first? No — but it was never going to be. What it does achieve is something more modest but still worthwhile: a chance to revisit beloved characters, lampoon a new era of the music industry and remind audiences why Spinal Tap struck such a chord in the first place.

In a world still full of stadium tours, farewell tours and reunion tours, Spinal Tap II might be the only one worth showing up for.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is now showing in cinemas across Australia.

You can follow digital editor Dan Jensen on Bluesky @danjensen.bsky.social or check out his podcast, Dan and Frankie Go To Hollywood. Follow Independent Australia on Bluesky @independentaus.bsky.social and on Facebook HERE.

Related Articles