Spike Milligan: The 'goon' who loved Australia

Former actor and comedian Spike Milligan often visited Australia to spend time at his brother's place in Woy Woy, NSW, which he once described as "the world's only above-ground cemetery". (Photo, 1974.)

I took this photo of Milligan hamming it up during an airport interview in Sydney.

The former "goon" was passionate about environmental conservation, once commenting: "It took the rest of the world 2,000 years to muck up its environment, but Australia did it in 200 years".

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Spike Milligan: The 'goon' who loved Australia

