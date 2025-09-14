Skyline blue: A birdseye view

This picture of a bird flying high above recent fog over Melbourne's Yarra Glen was shot from Skyline Road, Christmas Hills.
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Frank Zappa — Utterly brilliant as he was unconventional
- Docklands remembered: 'Last Light on Victoria Dock, 1999'
- The boy who went bush
- Bernie Bragg — "brickie" extraordinaire
- Greenie guru: The Bend of Islands' bushie who broke boundaries