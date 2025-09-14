SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Skyline blue: A birdseye view

By

This picture of a bird flying high above recent fog over Melbourne's Yarra Glen was shot from Skyline Road, Christmas Hills.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Skyline blue: A birdseye view

