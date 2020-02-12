Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Film and drama

Screen Themes: Midsommar vs Uncut Gems

By | | comments

Genuine tension is a rare thing in modern movies. Entertainment editor John Turnbull checks out two recent releases that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Uncut Gems

Directed by Benny & Josh Safdie

You might not have heard of the Safdie brothers, but the New York duo have been collaborating to make tense and uncomfortable movies since 2005. Some readers might know them for making Robert Pattinson seem like he might be a decent actor in 2017’s Good Time. The brother's first feature length collaboration was 2009’s Daddy Long Legs (also known as Go Get Some Rosemary), a film loosely based on their upbringing, when they were split between acrimoniously divorced parents. This fractured relationship provides a central theme to much of the Safdie brothers work, and Uncut Gems is no exception.

Adam Sandler plays the fast-talking, sweatily charismatic Howie Ratner, a successful Manhattan gem dealer whose gambling addiction and increasingly bad decisions begin to catch up with him. Alienated from his soon-to-be-divorced wife and hounded by loan sharks, Howie is a terrible father to his teenaged kids and always on the lookout for the next big score, usually to his detriment. With every move Howie makes, the tension ratchets up a notch, to the point where some viewers of a nervous disposition may stop watching entirely.

[/p]

The fact Adam Sandler plays the lead role in this film may deter some viewers, but I implore you to believe the accolades that this is the best performance of his entire career.  Memories of the mentally challenged man-child that Sandler has played for most of his life are erased within moments as viewers are immersed in a world that feels grimy, scary and incredibly real.

With a supporting cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield (from the TV series, Atlanta), Idina Menzel (from Frozen), Eric Bogosian (from Under Siege 2) and Kevin Garnett (from the basketball team Boston Celtics, playing himself), Uncut Gems is a masterpiece of anxiety. Maybe Adam Sandler has grown up, but the more likely explanation is that the Safdie brothers have an uncanny ability to pull a great performance out of a not-so-great actor (reference R. Pattinson, above).

Midsommar

Directed by Ari Aster


The genre of horror movies is diverse, to say the least. From the stylish restraint of Suspira, to the unrepentant gore of Evil Dead, horror covers a lot of ground. With this in mind, Midsommar could fairly be called a horror genre outlier — lyrically composed and beautifully shot, but with a jet black heart beating in its Nordic chest.

A bit like Hostel with far better cinematography, Midsommar tells the tale of a group of American students who are invited to a cultural festival in a remote region of Sweden. Our protagonist is Dani (Florence Pugh), a young woman struggling with grief following the death of her family, who tags along with her boyfriend Christian (Chris Pratt lookalike Jack Reynor) and his "bros" on their journey. As the tourists take lots of drugs and struggle with the fact the sun never goes down, the air of unease continues to grow.

[el]youtube,vid-prH-hf9s9_w[/p]

From a thematic point of view, it’s interesting to see how much director Ari Aster plays with the concept of "wokeness". Despite being horror movie standard-issue moronic American tourists, Dani and her friends refuse to condemn the increasingly disturbing behaviour of the locals, writing off their unease on cultural differences.

With influences from movies like The Wicker Man, The Ritual and even A Clockwork Orange, Midsommar isn’t your regular horror movie. It’s disturbing, to be sure, but seldom feels predictable, gratuitous, or derivative, which certainly isn’t something that can be said about most of the horror flicks made today.

The Verdict

Some people watch movies for a wholesome, innocent, good time. Neither of these movies are suitable for those people.

If you’ve been considering a Scandinavian holiday and aren’t put off by cultural differences, which may or may not involve ritual sacrifice, Midsommar is definitely the movie for you.

If, on the other hand, you want to see a deeply flawed man make increasingly desperate moves you’re pretty sure will lead to his inevitable well-earned downfall, then Uncut Gems is your jam.

Midsommar — 7/10

Uncut Gems — 9/10

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
FILM AND DRAMA
John Turnball New movies movie reviews Midsommar Ari Aster Uncut Gems Adam Sandler Martin Scorsese Screen Themes
Recent articles by John Turnbull
Screen Themes: Midsommar vs Uncut Gems

Genuine tension is a rare thing in modern movies. Entertainment editor John Turn ...  
Screen Themes: Dolomite Is My Name vs Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Don’t call it a comeback!  Two of the biggest comedy stars of the past few ...  
Screen Themes: Jojo Rabbit vs 1917 vs Parasite

With the recent announcement of the 2020 Academy Award nominees, entertainment ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
Daily news
Get FREE daily updates from IA to your inbox.
Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate