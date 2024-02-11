SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Russian defectors' dance of love

Russian defectors' dance of love (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
 

Russian defectors Mikhail Baryshnikov and Natalia Makarova's performance of Giselle in Melbourne. (Photo, circa early-1970s.)

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**


Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

POLITICS VICTORIA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA Melbourne ballet Mikhail Baryshnikov Natalia Makarova Russia photography Bill McAuley photojournalism defection
