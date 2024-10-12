Rigger in the sky: Now that's a "high flyer"!

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

A window cleaner goes to work dangling 55 stories above Collins Street in Melbourne. (Photo, 1998.)

This picture was taken from the Rialto, a skyscraper built by Australian businessman Bruno Grollo.

While I was on location, Grollo actually ran at the glass and "bumped" back into the room to prove to the press that his windows were "safe"!

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

