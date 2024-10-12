Rigger in the sky: Now that's a "high flyer"!
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
A window cleaner goes to work dangling 55 stories above Collins Street in Melbourne. (Photo, 1998.)
This picture was taken from the Rialto, a skyscraper built by Australian businessman Bruno Grollo.
While I was on location, Grollo actually ran at the glass and "bumped" back into the room to prove to the press that his windows were "safe"!
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
