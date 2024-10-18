POEM: Queensland's choice

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Queensland's choice

There's a choice to be made

In the state where I live,

Between those who have taken

And those who will give.

At stake is survival

Of the hospitals and schools,

That suffered abuse

Under LNP rules.

And Pete's nuclear option

will come to the fore,

Renewable energy

Will be kicked out the door.

'Cause the LNP liars

Have long ago sold

Their souls and their morals

For fossil-fuelled gold.

And if these wowsers should win,

We will soon be deprived

Of the rights of a woman

To not bear a child.

For Newman's disciple

Who lives by the Bible,

Refuses to say

He'll not take them away.

So, think long and hard

And remember the past,

of these “Liberal” abusers

Who left us with scars.

They will lie, cheat and deal

And will make any offer,

To crawl back into power

And then Queenslanders suffer!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

