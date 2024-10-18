SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
POEM: Queensland's choice

By | | comments |
(Image by Dan Jensen)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Queensland's choice

There's a choice to be made
In the state where I live,
Between those who have taken
And those who will give.

At stake is survival
Of the hospitals and schools,
That suffered abuse
Under LNP rules.

And Pete's nuclear option
will come to the fore,
Renewable energy
Will be kicked out the door.

'Cause the LNP liars
Have long ago sold
Their souls and their morals
For fossil-fuelled gold.

And if these wowsers should win,
We will soon be deprived
Of the rights of a woman
To not bear a child.

For Newman's disciple
Who lives by the Bible,
Refuses to say
He'll not take them away.

So, think long and hard
And remember the past,
of these “Liberal” abusers
Who left us with scars.

They will lie, cheat and deal
And will make any offer,
To crawl back into power
And then Queenslanders suffer!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

