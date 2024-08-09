Police officers 'clowning around'?

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Police officers getting silly for a serious cause at Victoria Police Academy in Glen Waverly to support Red Nose Day. (Photo, circa 2000.)

Red Nose Day – the first national fundraising day of its kind in Australia, which raises awareness and money for SIDS research – is celebrated on the second Friday in August.

Funds raised on Red Nose Day have resulted in an 80 per cent reduction in sudden infant deaths, which equates to 12,000+ babies saved over 35+ years — and counting.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

