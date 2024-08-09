SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Police officers 'clowning around'?

By | | comments |
Police officers 'clowning around'? 
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Police officers getting silly for a serious cause at Victoria Police Academy in Glen Waverly to support Red Nose Day. (Photo, circa 2000.)

Red Nose Day – the first national fundraising day of its kind in Australia, which raises awareness and money for SIDS research – is celebrated on the second Friday in August.

Funds raised on Red Nose Day have resulted in an 80 per cent reduction in sudden infant deaths, which equates to 12,000+ babies saved over 35+ years — and counting.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
HEALTH ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism press photography Red Nose Day Sudden infant death syndrome SIDS births neonatal death
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Police officers 'clowning around'?

Police officers getting silly for a serious cause at Victoria Police Academy ...  
Concorde rubs shoulders with Sydney skyscrapers

This photo was taken from an aeroplane flying close enough to the supersonic ...  
Aussie opera never looked so grand

Coloratura soprano Dame Joan Sutherland – aptly known as "La Stupenda" – clai ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate