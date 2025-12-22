POEM: When the world is done

When the world is done

There'll be no bluebirds over

The scorched cliffs of Dover,

When heatwaves sear the earth below.

There'll be no fish for frying,

And no crops for tying,

Tomorrow, when the world is through.

The writing was on the wall,

But greed won out over all,

The oligarchs ruled the floor,

Now what's lost has been lost for all!

There'll be no laughter tinkling,

No glad voices singing,

No children playing in the sun.

There'll be no trees left swaying

No cool breezes straying,

Tomorrow, when the world is done.

The billionaires had their way,

Built bunkers so they could stay

And watch, while we all decay,

But their time, too, will come one day!

We watch our children growing,

With fear overflowing,

Their future fate is looking glum,

The Earth is heating quickly,

The lies fall fast and thickly,

When truth dies,

Then the world is done!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), making people laugh and writing verse when inspired. You can follow her on Twitter/X @ann_meharg.