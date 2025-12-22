SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse

POEM: When the world is done

(Image via pickpik.com)

When the world is done

 

There'll be no bluebirds over 
The scorched cliffs of Dover,
When heatwaves sear the earth below.

There'll be no fish for frying,
And no crops for tying,
Tomorrow, when the world is through.

The writing was on the wall,
But greed won out over all,
The oligarchs ruled the floor,
Now what's lost has been lost for all!

There'll be no laughter tinkling,
No glad voices singing,
No children playing in the sun.

There'll be no trees left swaying 
No cool breezes straying,
Tomorrow, when the world is done.

The billionaires had their way,
Built bunkers so they could stay
And watch, while we all decay,
But their time, too, will come one day!

We watch our children growing,
With fear overflowing,
Their future fate is looking glum,
The Earth is heating quickly,
The lies fall fast and thickly,
When truth dies,
Then the world is done!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), making people laugh and writing verse when inspired. You can follow her on Twitter/X @ann_meharg.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POEM: When the world is done

