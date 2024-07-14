SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
POEM: The skunk

(Cartoon by Mark David | @MDavidCartoons)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

The skunk

On her way to work one morning 
While passing by a sump,
A tender-hearted woman 
Spied a freezing orange skunk.

Take me in, oh tender woman 
Save me from this frozen dump 
You'll be very well rewarded 
I'm the famous Donald Trump!

His orange hair was nearly frozen 
And dripping now with dew. 
Oh dear, she cried, I'll save your hide 
I'll take good care of you!

But there is just one thing 
Before you come in, 
I have often heard tell 
Of your awful bad smell 
That can drop a man down at ten paces.
If I take you inside 
And for you provide
You'll vow not to emit 
A foul smell from your hide? 
And not fill my home with your faeces?

Please save me Trump cried 
I'm convicted of crimes 
That will see me do time 
By a Judge who's conflicted 
And covered in slime!

But my word is my bond 
Get me out of this pond 
And I promise to do you no harm.

In fact, I predict 
Said the skunk with a wink 
That soon you'll fall prey 
To my glorious charm!

So she wrapped him up all cosy 
In a scarf of pure silk,
And laid him by her fire 
With some money on a quilt.

When she hurried home that evening
She found with pleased surprise, 
That the frozen orange skunk 
Named Trump still lived 
And was revived.

All her money was gone,
Her cupboards were bare.
Used hamburger wrappers were 
Strewn everywhere,
And the skunk, now well-fed, 
Reclined on her bed 
And invited her over to share.

Trump raised his rear a little 
And said with leering smile 
Come hither tender woman 
Come lie with me a while.

You are so beautiful she sighed 
As she lay down by his side,
But as she stroked his 
Glowing orange fur 
And clasped him to her heart,
The smiling orange turd let fly 
A putrid stinking fart!

You lied, you lied, the woman cried 
And lept up with a shriek. 
Her eyes were red and weeping 
As she struggled to her feet. 

To think I thought you were so smart 
But you had other plans.
You lied to me right from the start 
To suit your slimy scams! 

You've taken all my savings 
And left me naught on which to sup.
And it will take me a week to 
To be rid of this reek 
Your time with me here is now up!

Begone, you lying thieving skunk 
Return to your own lair.  
And don't come back and ask for more 
Or I'll call the cops I swear!

Oh tender-hearted woman 
You're just another fool.
You knew my reputation
For telling lies and being cruel.

I must bid you adieu 
I've revenge to see through 
On all who have called me insane.

But you've nothing to fear 
Donald said with a sneer 
If you vow not to smear
My great name.

I'll be POTUS, you see 
And if you don't vote for me 
The U.S. will go up in flames!

As he stepped through the door 
He emitted a roar 
As he fell with a thud 
Into a puddle  of mud 
That coated his rug in foul gore.

How dare you he barked 
With stark fear from the dark 
There could have been sharks in here!

Which alerted his guards 
Who'd at last found their charge 
And they led him away from her door.

Donald turned with a fart 
That would surely kill sharks 
And left to be seen never more.

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

