POEM: The skunk

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

The skunk

On her way to work one morning

While passing by a sump,

A tender-hearted woman

Spied a freezing orange skunk.

Take me in, oh tender woman

Save me from this frozen dump

You'll be very well rewarded

I'm the famous Donald Trump!

His orange hair was nearly frozen

And dripping now with dew.

Oh dear, she cried, I'll save your hide

I'll take good care of you!

But there is just one thing

Before you come in,

I have often heard tell

Of your awful bad smell

That can drop a man down at ten paces.

If I take you inside

And for you provide

You'll vow not to emit

A foul smell from your hide?

And not fill my home with your faeces?

Please save me Trump cried

I'm convicted of crimes

That will see me do time

By a Judge who's conflicted

And covered in slime!

But my word is my bond

Get me out of this pond

And I promise to do you no harm.

In fact, I predict

Said the skunk with a wink

That soon you'll fall prey

To my glorious charm!

So she wrapped him up all cosy

In a scarf of pure silk,

And laid him by her fire

With some money on a quilt.

When she hurried home that evening

She found with pleased surprise,

That the frozen orange skunk

Named Trump still lived

And was revived.

All her money was gone,

Her cupboards were bare.

Used hamburger wrappers were

Strewn everywhere,

And the skunk, now well-fed,

Reclined on her bed

And invited her over to share.

Trump raised his rear a little

And said with leering smile

Come hither tender woman

Come lie with me a while.

You are so beautiful she sighed

As she lay down by his side,

But as she stroked his

Glowing orange fur

And clasped him to her heart,

The smiling orange turd let fly

A putrid stinking fart!

You lied, you lied, the woman cried

And lept up with a shriek.

Her eyes were red and weeping

As she struggled to her feet.

To think I thought you were so smart

But you had other plans.

You lied to me right from the start

To suit your slimy scams!

You've taken all my savings

And left me naught on which to sup.

And it will take me a week to

To be rid of this reek

Your time with me here is now up!

Begone, you lying thieving skunk

Return to your own lair.

And don't come back and ask for more

Or I'll call the cops I swear!

Oh tender-hearted woman

You're just another fool.

You knew my reputation

For telling lies and being cruel.

I must bid you adieu

I've revenge to see through

On all who have called me insane.

But you've nothing to fear

Donald said with a sneer

If you vow not to smear

My great name.

I'll be POTUS, you see

And if you don't vote for me

The U.S. will go up in flames!

As he stepped through the door

He emitted a roar

As he fell with a thud

Into a puddle of mud

That coated his rug in foul gore.

How dare you he barked

With stark fear from the dark

There could have been sharks in here!

Which alerted his guards

Who'd at last found their charge

And they led him away from her door.

Donald turned with a fart

That would surely kill sharks

And left to be seen never more.

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

