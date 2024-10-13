POEM: The light in my left eye went away

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.



The light in my left eye went away



The other day, the light in my left eye went away.



So I closed my right eye too,

And entered a world of darkness.



There is a long slow waking

in the dark.



It takes a second or two,

to accustom yourself fully

to the absence of everything

previously thought to be known.



But it is worth the wait,

All alone.



With everything stripped away,

And the crumbling core of ego

Meeting itself on that last day.



Nowhere to go and nothing to say,

Just you and your own personal God!



Face to face, as it were, in the darkness.

Face to face, in the darkness of that place.



Victor Kline is a writer and a barrister whose practice focuses on pro bono work for refugees and asylum seekers. You can follow Victor on Twitter @victorklineTNL.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.