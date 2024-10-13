SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

POEM: The light in my left eye went away

By | | comments |
(Image via Robert D Bruce | Flickr)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.
 

The light in my left eye went away
 

The other day, the light in my left eye went away.

So I closed my right eye too,
And entered a world of darkness.

There is a long slow waking
in the dark.

It takes a second or two,
to accustom yourself fully
to the absence of everything
previously thought to be known.

But it is worth the wait,
All alone.

With everything stripped away,
And the crumbling core of ego
Meeting itself on that last day.

Nowhere to go and nothing to say,
Just you and your own personal God!

Face to face, as it were, in the darkness.
Face to face, in the darkness of that place.


Victor Kline is a writer and a barrister whose practice focuses on pro bono work for refugees and asylum seekers. You can follow Victor on Twitter @victorklineTNL.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 

 
POETRY AND VERSE
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem light dark eye darkness ego alone God Victor Kline
Share Article
Recent articles by Victor Kline
POEM: The light in my left eye went away

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
The pitiful decline of Australia's democratic institutions

From Whitlam to Albanese – from a thriving powerful free-thinking society to ...  
Where 'wisdom' reigns: Rethinking the right to vote

Politics may be better served if a criterion of 'wisdom' is imposed to render ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate