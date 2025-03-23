POEM: The Incontinence of Donald Trump

The Incontinence of Donald Trump

It spews forth with the slightest encouragement

Created in the fatberg of his failing mind

Streams of incoherent invective

Designed to align himself with the worst of human nature

Clawing at himself,

Reflected in the narcissistic puddle that escaped his flaccid pizzle

Petted by his own clammy hand

An oration of the bowels

More putrid than any sewer could abide

As fickle in temperament as a strobe’s flash

With the accompanying drivel of the undereducated and over-privileged

A pariah to his own kin

Surrounded by a lickspittle entourage of varying criminality and monetised loyalty

Any thought, a lonely neuron in a black hole place

Bereft of ideas except to cart his lard around in a golfing daze

Marking his card with lies to himself and any who would listen

Treating all and sundry to the “find out” phase

He boasted that shooting someone on Fifth Avenue would enhance his fame

Then he went and did it

And Liberty was her name.

Andrew Strobel is a sometime wordsmith with a keen interest in politics, history and democracy.

Related Articles