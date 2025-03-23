POEM: The Incontinence of Donald Trump

The Incontinence of Donald Trump
It spews forth with the slightest encouragement
Created in the fatberg of his failing mind
Streams of incoherent invective
Designed to align himself with the worst of human nature
Clawing at himself,
Reflected in the narcissistic puddle that escaped his flaccid pizzle
Petted by his own clammy hand
An oration of the bowels
More putrid than any sewer could abide
As fickle in temperament as a strobe’s flash
With the accompanying drivel of the undereducated and over-privileged
A pariah to his own kin
Surrounded by a lickspittle entourage of varying criminality and monetised loyalty
Any thought, a lonely neuron in a black hole place
Bereft of ideas except to cart his lard around in a golfing daze
Marking his card with lies to himself and any who would listen
Treating all and sundry to the “find out” phase
He boasted that shooting someone on Fifth Avenue would enhance his fame
Then he went and did it
And Liberty was her name.
Andrew Strobel is a sometime wordsmith with a keen interest in politics, history and democracy.
