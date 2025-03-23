SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
POEM: The Incontinence of Donald Trump

By
(Image by Dan Jensen)

The Incontinence of Donald Trump

It spews forth with the slightest encouragement
Created in the fatberg of his failing mind

Streams of incoherent invective
Designed to align himself with the worst of human nature

Clawing at himself,
Reflected in the narcissistic puddle that escaped his flaccid pizzle

Petted by his own clammy hand
An oration of the bowels

More putrid than any sewer could abide
As fickle in temperament as a strobe’s flash

With the accompanying drivel of the undereducated and over-privileged
A pariah to his own kin

Surrounded by a lickspittle entourage of varying criminality and monetised loyalty
Any thought, a lonely neuron in a black hole place

Bereft of ideas except to cart his lard around in a golfing daze
Marking his card with lies to himself and any who would listen

Treating all and sundry to the “find out” phase
He boasted that shooting someone on Fifth Avenue would enhance his fame

Then he went and did it
And Liberty was her name.

Andrew Strobel is a sometime wordsmith with a keen interest in politics, history and democracy.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

