SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

POEM: Sonnet on Australia's media hacks

By | | comments |
(Mainstream by Nick Youngson | The Blue Diamond Gallery)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Sonnet on Australia's media hacks

Barbarians in suits they think bespoke,
Philistines who practice poisoned art.
Their sleeping minds refusing to be woke,
Or give a fresh idea an even start.

Whilst peddling garbage to the common folk,
Who don’t deserve the odour off a fart.
Just gullibles to be gulled at every stroke,
By well-paid cons who masquerade as smart.

Such champions of no-nonsense common sense,
Who speak a double-speak that salts the earth.
Sophists whose little learning seems immense,
Not knowing what an honest word is worth.

High thoughts pre-boxed from thinking’s lower shelves,
Of profit to nobody but themselves.

Brian Musgrove is a former academic and current writer. His work has been published, mainly, in the UK and the U.S. He writes sonnets on contemporary issues to entertain his wife. They live in Queensland.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
MEDIA ARTS POETRY AND VERSE LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem media mainstream media MSM Brian Musgrove
Share Article
Recent articles by Brian Musgrove
POEM: Sonnet on Australia's media hacks

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate