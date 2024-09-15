POEM: Sonnet on Australia's media hacks

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Sonnet on Australia's media hacks

Barbarians in suits they think bespoke,

Philistines who practice poisoned art.

Their sleeping minds refusing to be woke,

Or give a fresh idea an even start.

Whilst peddling garbage to the common folk,

Who don’t deserve the odour off a fart.

Just gullibles to be gulled at every stroke,

By well-paid cons who masquerade as smart.

Such champions of no-nonsense common sense,

Who speak a double-speak that salts the earth.

Sophists whose little learning seems immense,

Not knowing what an honest word is worth.

High thoughts pre-boxed from thinking’s lower shelves,

Of profit to nobody but themselves.

Brian Musgrove is a former academic and current writer. His work has been published, mainly, in the UK and the U.S. He writes sonnets on contemporary issues to entertain his wife. They live in Queensland.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

