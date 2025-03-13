POEM: Requiem for Lost Children

Requiem for Lost Children

CHORUS:

Shssh.

Listen.

Can you hear them? Children singing? Children laughing?

Yes brother. Yes sister. We hear children.

Hear them

crying

sighing

dying.

****************************

Here in the desert,

hope a mirage.

The only reality,

neglect and grim squalor.

Violence is lurking. Disease ever present.

Sharp as the spinifex

pain their mother, father,

sister, brother

Harsh as the desert

these hot city pavements.

Home just a memory.

Danger is blistering innocent lives.

Lost in the alleys.

Lost in the homelands.

Lives blown away

like the red dusty Centre.

Nothing but nothing

but massaced dreams.

Pockmarked and pitted

their hopes are like pumice.

Alone and afraid on the fringes of life.

No safe place to grow in.

No place to thrive.

Searching for something

but songlines are broken

and Dreamtime’s forgotten.

****************************

CHORUS

****************************

Hear the newborn babies cry.

Cry baby, cry baby.

Yes, their mothers made them cry.

Living reckless on the edge of drugsville.

Playing poker with such precious life.

Hear the newborn babies cry.

Born high, born high.

Victims even in the womb.

Tiny creatures, lives at risk

in their mother’s dangerous world,

the drug domain where dreams are sweet

then crashing down

like surf along a lonely shore.

Fragile shells, broken minds.

Mother’s guilt and lack of care

the sober debt the child must pay.

*****************************

CHORUS

*****************************

Suffer the little children

and save them

oh please save them

from the deadly priests.

Hidden behind the cloth,

sinners under the cross.

Predators in the sacristy,

the stalking parson,

the viper vicar.

Suffer the little children

but keep them safe

from the parish pedophiles.

Keep them safe

from the robed and tainted

abbots, from the deacons,

from the clerics, from the curates. They have taken holy orders,

Holy Orders from the devil.

Mothers, fathers, guard your children

Save them from the deadly priests.

*****************************

CHORUS

*****************************

Predators are on the prowl

in the silent halls of cyberspace.

Luring children to their webs,

into digital domains

where danger dwells.

Avatars are on the prowl,

stalkers in the Second Life.

Children taking risks at night

in a silent lonely world

where the overlords

of obscene danger dwell.

Seduction is their evil game.

Children caught like little fish.

What is real?

Who are you?

Where is truth?

Where is trust?

Here are children used, abused.

Lured and baited, futures tainted.

Caught like little fish

Stalked and stained

in the Web’s seduction games.

*****************************

CHORUS

*****************************

In the back streets of the teaming cities

see the wide-eyed village children

meet their shameful fate.

Victims of man’s greed and lust.

Torn from family, robbed of hope.

Childhood shattered. Sold or stolen.

Bodies simply merchandise.

See them in their caged new life,

lost to dignity and love.

Ransomed, damaged, futures shrouded.

Drugged, alone and far from home.

Memories fading of their families,

of the hard and desperate lives

that left them wasting in these hellholes

Betrayed, defiled and weary,

Detritus of a rubbished life.

*****************************

CHORUS

*****************************

Village orphans

left to play the saddest roles

since ugly death has stolen

everyone who cares.

Mothers, fathers, all are gone

Uncles, aunties, victims of the demon AIDS

Alone the children, now the carers,

childhood too soon ripped away.

Ekeing out a life bereft and joyless,

world-worn out before their time.

Begging on the roadside verges,

fossicking for food each day

to keep their helpless siblings

alive and from harm’s way.

See these hapless victims,

innocent of blame,

playthings of a cruel fate.

*****************************

CHORUS

*****************************

Huddled on a broken boat

Floating on an alien sea

Hungry, thirsty

frightened, sad,

home a disappearing image.

Far too young to understand.

Why the journey?

Why the secret night-time flight?

Parents hapless desperate partners

in a costly deal with smugglers.

Sharing fate with strangers

in the grim and lonely night.

Draw the children closer still

with death a dark companion.

Fears of shrouded bodies sliding

into Neptune's watery vault.

Day by day the sun beats down

on hope, a desperate castaway.

Children cower in despair and heat.

Hungry, thirsty, fearful, lonely.

Mother, father, we are sighing,

crying, dying, far from home.

Where, oh where,

that promised land?

*****************************

CHORUS

*****************************

Out of darkness hear them come

roaring down the dusty tracks.

Men with guns and blades are

grasping sons from mothers’ sides.

Children screaming, mothers wailing.

Slaughtered if they dare resist.

This is how to harvest soldiers.

Steal them while they lie at rest.

Steal them when they’re still not grown.

Forge and mould them into warriors.

Teach them how to maim and kill.

Erase all thoughts of home and family.

Make them hostile, hard as steel.

Obedient to some violent cause.

Lost forever, far from home.

*****************************

CHORUS

*****************************

Living in a black black world,

dark the only path to take.

Despair the drug that shapes each day.

Nights of panic, thoughts chaotic,

tumbling ever faster into deep

and soul-destroying depths.

Then the light, an alien light,

dim at first but so seductive.

A shadow hand is reaching out,

growing closer, seeking entry,

fingering the damaged soul,

breaching walls of misery and sadness.

Here’s the pathway out of life.

This is death-love so embracing.

This the master of the night.

Nothing matters, not the darkness.

Just the loving, blinding beacon

of the deadly master’s light.

Nothing now seems more embracing

Death the certain choice, not life.

*****************************

Shssh.

Are you listening?

Can you hear us?

Shssh.

Yes. We are listening. We can hear you.

While you cower

hungry orphaned

in the rubble

bombs are falling

drones and rockets

in the deadly endless

warring game.

Hope becomes

the grand delusion

Where, oh where,

the Judgement Day.

Leila Helen Meredith is a retired Australian newspaper journalist of 30-plus years. She has been writing short stories and poetry all her adult life.

