POEM: Park on Park

PARK ON PARK



Nick O’Loan and Nic Clark

both work

at a carpark

on Park Road, Milton.

O’Loan owns

and Clark clerks

at the carpark,

which is called Park on Park.

You can often find

O’Loan moaning about all the work

he’s doing,

but on a Monday it’s a shoe-in that

he’ll be in the pool

while Clark,

the fool,

will be at the carpark

every day,

slaving away,

as he struggles

to complete a degree

in Marketing at QUT.

If you are ever in the area,

drop in.

These boys can frequently

provide some inspiration

when you are without

some other

sunnier destination.

Just a little story

about my two friends:

Nick O’Loan,

the owner

of Park on Park,

and Nicolas Clark

the carpark clerk.



This poem is part of an unpublished poetry anthology written by David Donovan and illustrated by Mark David.

This poem is part of an unpublished poetry anthology written by David Donovan and illustrated by Mark David.

