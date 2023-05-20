POEM: Park on Park

PARK ON PARK
Nick O’Loan and Nic Clark
both work
at a carpark
on Park Road, Milton.
O’Loan owns
and Clark clerks
at the carpark,
which is called Park on Park.
You can often find
O’Loan moaning about all the work
he’s doing,
but on a Monday it’s a shoe-in that
he’ll be in the pool
while Clark,
the fool,
will be at the carpark
every day,
slaving away,
as he struggles
to complete a degree
in Marketing at QUT.
If you are ever in the area,
drop in.
These boys can frequently
provide some inspiration
when you are without
some other
sunnier destination.
Just a little story
about my two friends:
Nick O’Loan,
the owner
of Park on Park,
and Nicolas Clark
the carpark clerk.
This poem is part of an unpublished poetry anthology written by David Donovan and illustrated by Mark David.
You can read more from IA founder and publisher Dave Donovan on Twitter @davrosz. Follow Independent Australia on Twitter @independentaus, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE. See more cartoons from Mark David on Facebook HERE.
Related Articles
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.