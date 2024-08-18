POEM: Not really about wheelbarrows

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Not really about wheelbarrows

They always knew was I so blind?

Whose memories are accurate really true?

So much blame mothering’s curse…

Those tiny smocked dresses how ironic

I weep for their dead self those photos destroyed

Wheelbarrows — their stoic reliability

Is it something I did or didn’t I do?

Capitalism rejoices a whole new market!

To carve up young bodies now that they can…

They weep for lost years I’m counting months

They weep for lost years I’m counting months

Memories wander in tangled mazes

Motherhood like religion laden with guilt

All those tinny stressed tresses how iconic

She’s still alive to me is this someone else?

Wheelbarrows sometimes enjoy being empty

In my dreams I’m always the problem

I always thought they hated Big Pharma

How can they reject that beautiful body?

Of course they’re the same wonderful human

Of course they’re the same wonderful human

I’ve an imperfect body with lop-sided breasts

We weave and spin never win never win

Our power-within resisting the pressure

They’re refusing debate Aren’t the young meant to question?

The wheelbarrow’s my strength and thus my weakness

Maybe they relish the thought of the privilege

They query some boxes climb into others

Are we now the conservatives resisting the new?

Those lovely young bodies on profit’s block

It’s bodies again where did we go wrong?

It’s bodies again where did we go wrong?

I’ve lopsided breasts from radiotherapy

Sometimes women can win by not playing

Shelving the deadwood the young close their ears

Talk about boxes!

Wheelbarrows are always non-threatening

We too challenged the binary

Don’t we all love our Xs and Ys?

We also shouted I am not my body!

But we actually didn’t want a new one…

We didn’t actually want a new one

I couldn’t imagine chopping them off

Gender wars now take on new meaning

Showing obedience the young shut their minds

Wheelbarrows are usually boring but safe

Can women accept those desperate to be?

Our daughters had trucks and our boys wore tutus

You can’t expunge woman and mother

Capital laughs all the way to the bank

We all explore our Yin and Yang

Our fight’s hard enough Don’t divide forces!

Our fight’s hard enough Don’t divide forces!

Patriarchy rubs his hands with glee

Did we sow seeds by preaching non-binary?

We weep for those born into wrong bodies

We’ve taken so long to get this far

Wheelbarrows do not answer the questions

Do they not realise the power of language?

We’re not the enemy we just want to talk

Of course I’ve lost her can’t bear to lose them

Gender wars take on new meaning

Karen Throssell is an award-winning writer and poet who has had seven poetry collections published. Her poems have appeared in various journals and anthologies. She is the author of The Crime of not Knowing your Crime: Ric Throssell against ASIO.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles