POEM: Not really about wheelbarrows

Not really about wheelbarrows
They always knew was I so blind?
Whose memories are accurate really true?
So much blame mothering’s curse…
Those tiny smocked dresses how ironic
I weep for their dead self those photos destroyed
Wheelbarrows — their stoic reliability
Is it something I did or didn’t I do?
Capitalism rejoices a whole new market!
To carve up young bodies now that they can…
They weep for lost years I’m counting months
Memories wander in tangled mazes
Motherhood like religion laden with guilt
All those tinny stressed tresses how iconic
She’s still alive to me is this someone else?
Wheelbarrows sometimes enjoy being empty
In my dreams I’m always the problem
I always thought they hated Big Pharma
How can they reject that beautiful body?
Of course they’re the same wonderful human
I’ve an imperfect body with lop-sided breasts
We weave and spin never win never win
Our power-within resisting the pressure
They’re refusing debate Aren’t the young meant to question?
The wheelbarrow’s my strength and thus my weakness
Maybe they relish the thought of the privilege
They query some boxes climb into others
Are we now the conservatives resisting the new?
Those lovely young bodies on profit’s block
It’s bodies again where did we go wrong?
I’ve lopsided breasts from radiotherapy
Sometimes women can win by not playing
Shelving the deadwood the young close their ears
Talk about boxes!
Wheelbarrows are always non-threatening
We too challenged the binary
Don’t we all love our Xs and Ys?
We also shouted I am not my body!
But we actually didn’t want a new one…
We didn’t actually want a new one
I couldn’t imagine chopping them off
Gender wars now take on new meaning
Showing obedience the young shut their minds
Wheelbarrows are usually boring but safe
Can women accept those desperate to be?
Our daughters had trucks and our boys wore tutus
You can’t expunge woman and mother
Capital laughs all the way to the bank
We all explore our Yin and Yang
Our fight’s hard enough Don’t divide forces!
Patriarchy rubs his hands with glee
Did we sow seeds by preaching non-binary?
We weep for those born into wrong bodies
We’ve taken so long to get this far
Wheelbarrows do not answer the questions
Do they not realise the power of language?
We’re not the enemy we just want to talk
Of course I’ve lost her can’t bear to lose them
Gender wars take on new meaning
Karen Throssell is an award-winning writer and poet who has had seven poetry collections published. Her poems have appeared in various journals and anthologies. She is the author of The Crime of not Knowing your Crime: Ric Throssell against ASIO.
